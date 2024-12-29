Big crowd for Ballynure Charity Tractor Run

After leaving Jackson’s Yard in Ballynure, the roadrunners headed along some of the local roads before returning to the assembly point for some food served up by Jackson’s Butchery and Bakery.

Ballynure Vintage Tractor Ploughing Society would like to thank all those who supported the event; the Jackson Family for the use of the facilities and the food at the end of the run; all those landowners who gave permission for the run to go through their lands; the marshalls, entry takers, spectators and everyone who helped in any way to make the event a resounding success.