Big crowd for Ballynure Charity Tractor Run

By Alan Hall
Contributor
Published 29th Dec 2024, 16:41 BST
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 17:58 BST
Hot on the heels of their successful Charity Music Night, Ballynure Vintage Tractor Ploughing Society were raising more funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland with Saturday’s annual Charity Tractor Run, which attracted 118 tractors.

After leaving Jackson’s Yard in Ballynure, the roadrunners headed along some of the local roads before returning to the assembly point for some food served up by Jackson’s Butchery and Bakery.

Ballynure Vintage Tractor Ploughing Society would like to thank all those who supported the event; the Jackson Family for the use of the facilities and the food at the end of the run; all those landowners who gave permission for the run to go through their lands; the marshalls, entry takers, spectators and everyone who helped in any way to make the event a resounding success.

Myles Williams (right) and his gypsy caravan with David Lyle

Myles Williams (right) and his gypsy caravan with David Lyle Photo: Submitted

James Boyle and Errol Lynd

James Boyle and Errol Lynd Photo: Submitted

Marc Gamble and son Glenn

Marc Gamble and son Glenn Photo: Submitted

The tractors arrive in the Assembly point

The tractors arrive in the Assembly point Photo: Submitted

