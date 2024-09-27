British Alpaca Open Farm Days at Millstream Alpacas - Cheque presented to Antrim RDA Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Sat 7th and Sun 8th Sept, Millstream Alpacas opened to the public to meet alpacas, enjoy and learn all about the lovely animals and there was plenty of photos taken. Millstream Alpacas was one of 80 open days across the UK coordinated and Sponsored by the British Alpaca Society.

From all the comments from the visitors, they really enjoyed the experience and even booked to do the Meet & Greet Experience where they will get to feed the alpacas and get their photo taken with one of the crias (baby alpaca) which was born this year.

To all the visitors that came to see my alpacas from near and far, Tiny House Coffee who provided their "Tiny Tourer" coffee van for free coffee and tea on the Sunday in lieu for a donation to the RDA, Robin Swann (MP) and Cllr Roisin Lynch for supporting the event. I would like to thank you all for your generosity and the amount donated was £890.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I would also to thank my family, friends, neighbours and alpaca friend for all their help over the 2 days. The criac and banter was absolutely brilliant which kept us all sane and including the brilliant weather.

Millstream Alpacas presenting cheque to Antrim "Riding for the Disabled" Group

The members of the Antrim "Riding for the Disabled" group, thanked me for choosing them to be my charity (as Mum and I are still members). They were overwhelmed with the amount donated over the 2 days. The reason for me choosing the RDA Antrim group was in memory of my late father who was a volunteer.

From left to right in the handover photograph is Hazel Winning (Chairman), Robin Swann (MP), Rosemary Carville (Treasurer), Alice Kidd (Millstream Alpacas), Jane Kidd (Millstream Alpacas), Patricia McKay & Hayley Cunningham (RDA Coach)