Busy May and June for Kells and Connor WI

In May the speaker was Wilma Bonnar who told us about her visit to Thailand and why she started her business “Free to Bee Jewellery”. All her jewellery is handmade and unique and all proceeds are donated to “Samaritan Creations” who rescue, support and empower vulnerable women and young girls in and around Bangkok.

The “Jewellery Box” competition winners were first Marjorie McDowell, second Sharon Graham, third Elizabeth Smith.

For the June meeting they had a very interesting and informative talk by Janet and Hazel from “Victim Support NI”. They manage and support a number of loyal, dedicated and highly skilled volunteers who provide help and support help people who have been affected by crime.

The competition “A Bird Ornament” winners were first Christine Farrier, second Maura Ellis, third Mary Crothers.

The sun came out for our Annual ACWW Walk

A good number of members turned out for our annual walk for ACWW on 10th June. The sun came out just as the ladies set off on their walk round the “Buttermilk Bridge Riverside Path” in Broughshane.

A spokesperson said: "We are delighted to have welcomed three new members in recent months."