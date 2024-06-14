Busy May and June for Kells and Connor WI
The “Jewellery Box” competition winners were first Marjorie McDowell, second Sharon Graham, third Elizabeth Smith.
For the June meeting they had a very interesting and informative talk by Janet and Hazel from “Victim Support NI”. They manage and support a number of loyal, dedicated and highly skilled volunteers who provide help and support help people who have been affected by crime.
The competition “A Bird Ornament” winners were first Christine Farrier, second Maura Ellis, third Mary Crothers.
A good number of members turned out for our annual walk for ACWW on 10th June. The sun came out just as the ladies set off on their walk round the “Buttermilk Bridge Riverside Path” in Broughshane.
A spokesperson said: "We are delighted to have welcomed three new members in recent months."
The next meeting will be Monday 2nd September at 7.45pm in Kells & Connor School.
