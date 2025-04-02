Calling all Key Stage 2 teachers - Win a trip to Balmoral Show for your class!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Balmoral Show will once again take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre from 14 – 17 May 2025 and The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) is giving 4 lucky Key Stage 2 classes the opportunity to win a trip to Northern Ireland’s largest agriculture event.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Balmoral Show has been the pinnacle agri-food event in Northern Ireland for over 150 years and continues to celebrate and showcase local produce. The winning classes will have the opportunity to spend a fun-filled day taking part in an interactive and educational guided tour around the showground to see all that it has to offer.

LMC are calling on Key Stage 2 teachers across Northern Ireland to get their cameras rolling and unleash their classes creativity, confidence, teamwork, and imagination for this exciting competition. To enter, each class should create an energetic 30-second video, bringing their classroom to life on screen and explaining why they want to win this incredible prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the competition, Head of Marketing and Communications at LMC Lauren Patterson said:“LMC piloted this exciting competition last year and we are delighted to be able to offer it to schools once again this year. The Balmoral Show is an exciting event in the LMC calendar, and running this competition helps us to bring the very best of the local agri-food industry in Northern Ireland to young people, supporting our work in fostering a greater understanding and appreciation of where food comes from, and the hard work involved in producing it. We are excited to see this year's entries and would encourage everyone to get involved!”

Aughnacloy Primary

As part of the prize pupils will learn more about the farm to fork journey before heading to the LMC stand to find out about Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb and receive an LMC goodie bag.

If you are a primary school teacher interested in entering this competition, visit: www.food4life.org.uk for more information and to submit your video entry before the closing date on Friday 11th April 2025.

The LMC panel will review the entries and select 4+ winners who will receive email confirmation of their success.