Carnlough Vintage present £800 to Cancer Focus NI
The funds were raised at the Society’s recent Tractor Run, which attracted just under 50 vehicles, assembling on the lands of Joanne and Darwin Gaston, Kellystown Farm, Ballyvaddy Road, Carnlough, before heading off on a scenic route, including some elevated lanes, along the Ballyvaddy, Slane, Carnlough and New Roads before returning to the Assembly Point for some refreshments.
While there is always a short run at the end of their annual Vintage and Heritage Day, this had been Carnlough’s first proper Tractor Run since 2018; the proposed event for 2020 being cancelled due to the Covid Regulations.
Carnlough Vintage Society would like to thank the Gaston Family for the use of their facilities; the farmers on whose land the run passed through; the ladies for the excellent catering before and after the event, and everyone who took part and helped in any way.
The Cancer Focus Get Well van will also be in attendance at the Carnlough’s next big venture, their annual Vintage Rally and Heritage Day, to be held in the village on Saturday 3rd August.
