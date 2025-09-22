Carnteel Flock Sale Leader
Buyers competed for strong Texel Shearling Rams, which peaked at 2050gns twice for Joseph Muldoon, Carnteel Flock, Aughnacloy.These full brothers, Hawkeye JZM2402248(E2) and Hardman JZM2402239(E1) are Mellor Vale Déjà vu sons out of a dam sired by Kildowney Evo. Carnteel Hardman stood 6th in the judges line up in the pre-sale show.Coming in close behind was Roger Strawbridge with the Farmware Reserve Champion, Tamnamoney Houston, SRY2402989(E2), a Douganhill Gangster son out of a Sportsmans Dare Devil daughter, selling for 2000gns. The McKinney Brothers were next to cash in at 1950gns. Heathmount Hannibal, MHR2401965(1) is a Lakeview Fearless son out of a Deveronvale Brave One dam and stood 2nd in the Shearling Ram Class. Shearling Rams averaged 1266gns for 22 sold with 68% reaching 4 figure sums.
The judge’s Farmware champion was the buyers pick of the ram lambs. Lylehill Indigo, GAX2500607(E1) from Alan Glendinning is a Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants son out of a Procters Chumba Wumba dam which changed hands for 1350gns.This dam is also the mother of 4.8K Lylehill Gunshot. Mr Glendinning also took the same money for this lambs penmate, Lylehill Imauell, GAX2500531(E1), a Hexel Geronimo son and out of a Garngour Craftsmans daughter who sired 16K Hit and Run. Martin and Cyril Millar’s Millars exhibit was also popular with the buyers , selling again for 1350gns. Millars Iron Man, VMG2503292(E2), is a Tamnamoney Hawkstone son out of a Hexel Diamond Joe sired dam. Ram lambs averaged 827gns for 54 sold.
Other Leading Prices
S McCloskey 1750gns; 1650gns; 1450gns
P Bradley 1350gns
S Etherson 1300gns;1150gns
R Henderson 1300gns; 1300gns
Patsy Bradley 1250gns
Drumcon Pedigrees Ltd 1250gns
M McConville 1250gns
Millar Farms 1200gns
R Strawbridge 1100gns
Ward Farming 1100gns
K Coleman 1100gns
Farmware Championship
Shearling Ram Class
1 Roger Strawbridge
2 McKinney Bros
3 Sean McCloskey
4 Stephen Etherson
5 Philip Bradley
6 Joseph Muldoon
Ram Lamb Class
1 Alan Glendinning
2 Roger Strawbridge
3 James Wilkinson
4 Brian Hanthorn
5 Martin McConville
6 Patrick Bradley
Champion: Alan Glendinning
Reserve: Roger Strawbridge
The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales at Beatties Livestock Omagh 3rd October and Ballymena 20th October.Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk/sales or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.