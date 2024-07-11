Champion Beltex Flock announces special export sale
The Ardstewart name is one of the best known in the UK and Ireland having produced countless top quality stock that have excelled in flocks right across the country. This is supported by the Ardstewart name frequently featuring in pedigrees of sale topping sheep at Society Sales.
This is the first time that the popular duo are staging an on farm sale which takes place at Raphoe, Co Donegal on Saturday 3rd August at 3pm.
There are 100 lots catalogued comprising of Beltex gimmers, stock ewes, shearling rams and ram lambs with a number of quality Blue Face Texels also featuring. All of these are eligible for export to the UK.
The Ardstewart flock has had many successes over the years including Supreme Champion at Carlisle, and most recently were crowned the Overall Champion Flock in the Irish Beltex Club's Annual Awards, a title they have earned many times.
A fully detailed catalogue will be available soon via marteye through Denis Barret Auctions and H&H.
Viewing prior to the sale is most welcome by appointment by contact Alison 0035387 6750358 or Wade 0035387 6830530
