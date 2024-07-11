Champion Beltex Flock announces special export sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading Beltex breeders Wade and Alison McCrabbe are planning a special on farm sale with 100 lots from their Ardstewart Beltex flock catalogued in addition to a selection of Badger Face Texels on Saturday 3rd August, 3pm.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ardstewart name is one of the best known in the UK and Ireland having produced countless top quality stock that have excelled in flocks right across the country. This is supported by the Ardstewart name frequently featuring in pedigrees of sale topping sheep at Society Sales.

This is the first time that the popular duo are staging an on farm sale which takes place at Raphoe, Co Donegal on Saturday 3rd August at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 100 lots catalogued comprising of Beltex gimmers, stock ewes, shearling rams and ram lambs with a number of quality Blue Face Texels also featuring. All of these are eligible for export to the UK.

Multi award winning Ardstewart Beltex Flock to host on farm export sale

The Ardstewart flock has had many successes over the years including Supreme Champion at Carlisle, and most recently were crowned the Overall Champion Flock in the Irish Beltex Club's Annual Awards, a title they have earned many times.

A fully detailed catalogue will be available soon via marteye through Denis Barret Auctions and H&H.

Viewing prior to the sale is most welcome by appointment by contact Alison 0035387 6750358 or Wade 0035387 6830530