CherryLea and Curley Texels Lead Way at Rathfriland Texel Show and Sale

John Trimble Curley Texels and son Charlie, CherryLea Flock led the way at Rathfriland Show and Sale of Texels on Bank Holiday Monday. Judge Philip Dodds choose his first place Shearling Ram from the Curley pen and his Champion, a Ram Lamb from the CherryLea pen.

Curley Gunshot,TYC2301323(E1), an Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi son out of a Sportsmans Dare Devil dam went on later to lead the way in the sale of Shearling Rams selling at 1500gns. Coming in close behind for the money at 1350gns, were J Wilson and J&A Moses Blackstown Flock with their Midlock Firefly son, Blackstown Guy, WWB2301991(E2), out of a Knock Classic mother. This sheeps penmate came also sold for a 4 figure sum at 1250gns, Blackstown G Wagon, WWB2302001(E2), a Botera Fee Fee son out of an Allanfauld Archimedes daughter.

Demand for Shearling Rams continued with Murray Annett taking 1250gns for Milestonehill Gold Rush ALL2302161(1), a Ballydesland Eddie son out of a Craig Douglas Buster dam. Staying with the Milestonehill pen he also took 1050gns for Milestonehill Ginger Nut, ALL2302161(1) and 1000gns for Milestonehill Gold Finger, ALL2302214(1), also sired by Ballydesland Eddie. The Milestonehill 3rd place show exhibit sold for 950gns, Milestone Golden Eye, ALL2302214(1), a Rhaeadr Entrepreneur son.

Shearling Ram trade realised a 97% clearance averaging 789gns for 30.

Rathfriland Champion from Charlie Trimbles CherryLea Flock

John Trimble’s son Charlie, Cherrylea Flock led the way for the Ram Lamb sale, selling the show champion, Cherrylea Humdinger TCX2401474(E1), an Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi son out of a Sportsmans benchmark dam for 1700gns. Taking the next best was the reserve champion from W&R Walmsley’s White Water Farm. White Water Hitman, WXX2400567(3), a Donrho Eager son out of a Milnbank Avicii daughter changed hands for 900gns.

Ram Lambs averaged 640gns for 26 sold.

The NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club wish to thank Fane Valley for their generous sponsorship.

Show Results Judge: Philip Dodds Sponsor: Fane Valley Shearling Ram Class 1. John Trimble 2. Michael Tumulty 3. Murray Annett 4. Martin McConville 5. Sean & Josephine Sloan 6. Darragh Sloan

Rathfriland Reserve Champion from W and R Walmsley White Water Farm

Ram Lamb Class 1. John Trimble 2. J&R Walmsley 3. Naomi & Rian O'Hare 4. Eugene Branagan 5. Martin McConville 6. Messrs Barclay Bell & Sons

Champion: John Trimble Ram Lamb Reserve: J&R Walmsley Ram Lamb

Other Leading Prices Shearling Rams Canice Sloan 950gns Herbert Magowan 950gns Michael Tumelty 840gns S Burns 820gns Iain MacRoberts 800gns

Ram Lambs N&R O’Hare 860gns; 700gns J&R Walmsley 850gns Aiden Branagan 820gns Martin McConville 700gns