Cherryvalley dominate Beef Shorthorn Rings at Balmoral

It was a week to remember for Mervyn Robinson, stockman at Cherryvalley Estates as their team of five Beef Shorthorns excelled in the cattle rings as the sun shone at Balmoral Park.

Breeders put on quite the show with a superb entry of quality Beef Shorthorns delighting the packed ringside that watched master judge George Somerville in action.

The Supreme Championship was awarded to the exceptional two year old heifer “Cherryvalley Take a Chance on Me”. Sired by stock bull Creaga Rolex, this beauty is out of Cherryvalley Pearl who was herself a Balmoral Champion in 2021.

A popular winner on the day, this beautiful roan heifer also featured in an array of Interbreed Championships to include Second Reserve Interbreed Individual, and formed part of the winning Native Pairs, Trios and Team of Five.

Supreme Beef Shorthorn Champion was Cherryvalley Take a Chance on Me

Standing in the Reserve Supreme spot was Cherryvalley Estates junior stock bull “Meonside Randango” who was purchased at Stirling for 10,000 guineas last year.

This rising three-year-old bull is sired by Elliot Salute, and will now return to work within the 70 strong Cherryvalley herd.

The Junior Championship was also dominated by the Cherryvalley show team when their yearling heifer “Cherryvalley Whats the Craic” was tapped out as winner.

Giving her a run for her money was her stable mate “Cherryvalley Wild Track” who stepped out as Reserve Junior Champion. These prospects are both sired by the senior stock bull Creaga Rolex.

Judge George Somerville presents the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society Bicentenary Trophy to Mervyn Robinson

The first class of the day was awarded to Shankill Dodsie Roxana, presented by the Duncan family, Crumlin.This three year old daughter of DRS Supermario was shown in calf.

Following this was the senior cow class which was led by James Porter with his homebred “Uppermill Lovely Lissue” accompanied with her bull calf at foot. Glenisla Jackpot was behind this five year old entry.

Following the judging George Somerville complimented breeders on putting forward a tremendous show of Beef Shorthorn cattle, in what had been a challenging year for producing livestock due to adverse weather. He described his Champion “as everything a Beef Shorthorn heifer should be, stylish, mobile and full of breed character. She has the potential to be a tremendous brood cow”.

It was a clean sweep in the Native Championships with Beef Shorthorn proving unstoppable when it came to the Interbreed Pairs, Groups of Three and Teams of Five. In the performance weight recorded class William and Jill McAllister scooped first place with his homebred heifer “Burnside Lovely Madonna” Breed Secretary Clive Brown was on hand throughout the judging, and was delighted to confirm a larger entry of Beef Shorthorn cattle was forward at this years Balmoral Show.

Best Native Group of Three was scooped by the Beef Shorthorns with a trio from Cherryvalley Estates

This is one of the earliest events for the breed each year in the calendar, and is seen as a flagship event for local breeders to promote their livestock.