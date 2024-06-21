Coast Road Dart Team play part to save lives with Air Ambulance fundraising in memory of Maggie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Coast Road Dart Team in Glenarm have fundraised £4,560 for Air Ambulance NI Charity in memory of Maggie Black who died in December 2021 from undiagnosed Addison’s Disease.

The Black family attended the recent cheque presentation along with Kerry Anderson, charity staff member to say thank you to the group in person. Sheenagh Black said: “We are continually amazed and comforted by how everyone remembers our wee Maggie while raising funds for this great charity. A heartfelt thank you to the entire darts family for organising such a successful event, it really means so much to us all.”

Kerry commented, “It is humbling that the Coast Road Dart Team chose to honour Maggie’s memory and help a future patient who may need the air ambulance service. It is only with continued support from community and sports groups like these that the air ambulance service is able to continue and be there for everyone who needs it.”

James Wilson, member of the Coast Road Dart Team said: “We would like to thank our board sponsors, everyone who gave and bought raffle prizes, and all of the other darts teams who supported as well as Glenarm Organic Salmon Co. for their large donation. We will be delighted to do this annually for this great cause. “

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) is provided by a partnership between Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the charity Air Ambualnce NI. The charity aspires to raise £2.5m each year to keep the helicopter operational and sustain this potentially lifesaving service.