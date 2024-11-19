Countdown to 2024 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships

By Gemma Dickey
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 08:30 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 10:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The seventh Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships is taking place on Tuesday 26th November 2024 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.

This prime show and sale promises to provide the perfect opportunity for farmers, exhibitors and potential buyers to meet, network and do business. Organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, the competition for Championship titles will commence at the earlier time of 10:15am with the highly anticipated auction kicking off at the revised times of 4:30pm for calves, 6:30pm for lambs and 7:15pm for beef cattle.

Admission is £10 for adults, £5 for youths (12-18 years old) with under 12’s entering for free when accompanied by an adult. RUAS members can enter for free when their valid membership card is presented, and all tickets can be purchased upon arrival.

To keep up to date with the latest news and revised running order for the day visit www.beefandlamb.org.uk or follow the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

Related topics:UlsterLisburnFacebookInstagram
News you can trust since 1963
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice