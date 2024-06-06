Countryside Alliance Ireland welcomes rejection of compulsory veganism at Belfast City Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rural campaigners have applauded Belfast City Council for rejecting a Green call for compulsory veganism at council meetings.

Green Councillor Anthony Flynn proposed a motion which would require the council to “commit to fully plant-based procurement where food is served throughout the council estate, prioritising seasonal local produce to support local farmers, and ensure that there are plant-based food options available at all City Council run events, as well as prioritising plant-based menu options in council run facilities.”

Other councillors hit back at the motion, recognising the importance of freedom of choice in diets.

Sinn Féin Councillor Ronan McLaughlin said: “I am happy with having options, but this is supposed to be a just transition, it is not about forcing people to eat plant-based food, they should be doing it for their own reasons, not because an authority tries to impose it onto them. It should be about people making the right choices through an education process, not through a forced process.”

Green councillors claimed enforcing plant-based catering would be in line with the council’s climate change obligations, citing statistics about vegan diets producing less emissions than meat.

However, Countryside Alliance Ireland responded, noting that these statistics rely on global emissions data, which ignore the sustainability of UK farming specifically.

Gary McCartney, Director of Countryside Alliance Ireland, said: “As a number of councils across England and Scotland have voted to ban meat and dairy, it’s great to see this call for compulsory veganism be rejected in Belfast. Even with the best intentions, these motions portray a false and dangerous narrative that livestock farming, and meat consumption, is incompatible with tackling climate change.”

He added: “The UK agricultural sector is pioneering regenerative farming techniques that reduce emissions and increase biodiversity, and councils should be using their platforms to promote the excellent, sustainable meat, dairy, and vegetable produce produced in the UK, rather than mandating any one diet.”

The Countryside Alliance has taken a landmark pro-farming motion to councils across the United Kingdom. The motion sees councils commit to encouraging residents to shop locally when purchasing food, including meat, dairy, and plant-based products, with the aim of reducing food miles to plates, as well as commit to sourcing more home-grown produce at council-catered events, specifically including meat, dairy, and plant-based products.