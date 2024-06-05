County Armagh UFU raise thousands for Southern Area Hospice Services
and live on Freeview channel 276
County Armagh UFU held their annual County Dinner at the Armagh City Hotel organised by the North-West Armagh UFU Group.
Over the course of the evening members and guests enjoyed a fabulous three-course meal followed by entertainment from MC Joe Graham from Fermanagh and then danced the night away to the ever-popular Julieanne-One For All Band.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A number of businesses sponsored the event as well as providing raffle prizes and along with proceeds from ticket sales an outstanding amount of £4,033.18 was raised for Southern Area Hospice Services.
The County Chairman at the time of the event was Alan McConnell of the North-West Armagh UFU Group.
“I am delighted that our members have again risen to the challenge for such a worthy cause," he said.
"A huge thank you to all the companies who made donations and to those who provided raffle prizes for the event which has led to us being able to present this incredible donation to the Southern Area Hospice Services to enable them to continue to provide essential care and support to their patients and families. My thanks also to all who attended on the evening.”