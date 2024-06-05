Watch more of our videos on Shots!

County Armagh UFU raise thousands for Southern Area Hospice Services

County Armagh UFU held their annual County Dinner at the Armagh City Hotel organised by the North-West Armagh UFU Group.

Over the course of the evening members and guests enjoyed a fabulous three-course meal followed by entertainment from MC Joe Graham from Fermanagh and then danced the night away to the ever-popular Julieanne-One For All Band.

A number of businesses sponsored the event as well as providing raffle prizes and along with proceeds from ticket sales an outstanding amount of £4,033.18 was raised for Southern Area Hospice Services.

The County Chairman at the time of the event was Alan McConnell of the North-West Armagh UFU Group.

“I am delighted that our members have again risen to the challenge for such a worthy cause," he said.