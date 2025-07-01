Culverted river across farm restored as brown trout thrive

A survey carried out on June 25 by South Cumbria Rivers Trust volunteers and Holker Farms revealed the creation of a new spawning ground for brown trout in the newly restored section of Rathmoss Beck, which cuts across Rathvale Farm. The team recorded 27 juvenile trout (parr and fry) in a 50-metre stretch of the beck — clear evidence of thriving new life.

Rathvale Farm extends to approximately 600 acres and includes productive meadow and pasture land, along with good quality rough grazing land and grazing rights. The restoration of Rathmoss Beck took place last autumn, led by South Cumbria Rivers Trust in partnership with landowner Holker Farms, and funded via the United Utilities Raw Water Project. The project aimed to improve biodiversity, water quality, and habitat on Rathvale Farm.

Six months on, the results are already visible. Using specialist equipment to temporarily stun and safely catch fish for measurement and population counts the survey team found strong evidence of ecological recovery.

“The excellent news is that the area of the beck that was once buried and lifeless is now a healthy, high-functioning spawning ground for brown trout,” said Hannah Teagle of South Cumbria Rivers Trust. “We’ve identified a young, healthy, and growing population — the direct result of restoring the beck’s natural flow.”

Rathmoss Beck, which flows into Pennington Reservoir, now runs freely, creating natural meanders that support not just fish but a rich variety of invertebrates — all contributing to improved water quality. Collapsed culverts have been removed, and new willow planting is helping stabilise the banks and encourage wildlife.

David Harvey, project leader for Holker Farms, was pleased with the project’s results and its contribution to a wider mission. He explained: “The Rathmoss Beck restoration is part of a wider effort across our farm estate to enhance biodiversity and sustainability. It’s fantastic to see nature bouncing back so clearly as a result. We’re grateful to South Cumbria Rivers Trust for their expertise and support during the project”.

Images: Hannah Teagle from South Cumbria Rivers Trust and David Harvey from Holker Farms catch and measure trout from the newly created spawning ground.

Holker Farms is part of the Holker Estate, which stretches across 17,000 acres of diverse Cumbrian topography, spanning the Southern Lake District, Furness and Cartmel Peninsulas. As Stewards of this historic landscape, we take sustainability seriously, consistently working toward maintaining and improving the health of the land and waterways that flow through the estate. Our focus on ensuring the long-term health of the land for future generations is present in all that we do. For more information visit www.holkergroup.co.uk

South Cumbria Rivers Trust was formed in 2006 and is a registered charity (No. 1114682) whose purpose is to protect, conserve, monitor and rehabilitate the aquatic environments of South Cumbria. The Trusts area comprises of 2,300 kilometres of watercourses and 28 square kilometres of still water. Main rivers include the Kent, Bela, Leven, Duddon and the Crake and there are some significant still waters, including Windermere, Coniston, Grasmere, Rydal and Esthwaite.

The team comprises a group of enthusiastic people, carrying out works to improve water quality, enhance habitats, re-naturalise rivers and control invasive species. They work in partnership, where possible, to inspire residents, visitors, and businesses about our natural heritage, why it’s important and how to protect it now and into the future.

South Cumbria Rivers Trust relies on volunteer effort, project funding and contributions in order to achieve its aims.

Hannah Teagle from South Cumbria Rivers trust and David Harvey from Holker Farms survey the trout population in Rathmoss Beck, Cumbria

27 parr and fry brown trout were caught in a 50 metre stretch of the uncovered river - clear evidence of a new spawning ground

Rathvale Farm's beck now support an array of invertebrates and novel habitats in its meanders