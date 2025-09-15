Dale Crammond confirmed as new ASA President

The Agricultural Science Association (ASA) has announced that Dale Crammond will serve as its new president for the next year.

A native of Avoca, Co. Wicklow, Mr Crammond works with Ibec, Ireland’s largest lobby and business representative group, serving as director with Meat Industry Ireland (MII), which represents the interests of the country’s primary meat processors.

Mr Crammond, who graduated from UCD in 2000 with a 1st Class Honours Degree in Agricultural Science, specialising in Engineering Technology, also holds a MSc. in Environmental Science from Trinity College Dublin.

Prior to his MII appointment in 2023, Mr Crammond worked for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and also spent four years with the Department of Foreign Affairs, working in the Irish Embassy in Washington D.C. from 2015 to 2019.

“Having been engaged with both the Association and the ASA Council for many years, it is a great personal honour to step into the role of President of the Agricultural Science Association,” he said.

“I work in a fantastic industry, an industry that produces safe, nutritious, and high-quality food for consumers all over the globe, which was the central theme discussed at this year’s conference. I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders during the year ahead, and promoting the critical roles played by science and innovation in the development of our great sector.”

The new ASA President lives in Dublin with his wife Susan and their three children – Josh (15), Harry (12) and Alanna (10).

Outgoing ASA President Susan Maher wished Mr Crammond well for the coming year. “To serve as ASA President has been the honour of my career, and I would like to thank my colleagues for the wonderful support they have provided me over the past 12 months.

“Dale, who will draw from both his family’s tillage background and his own deep well of industry expertise, will benefit from the same level of collegiality which so positively influenced my own term. I’m looking forward to working with and supporting our new president over the next 12 months.”

William Minchin, the Co. Carlow-born CEO of the Agricultural Trust, will serve as ASA Vice-President during 2025/2026.