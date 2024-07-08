Deadline for applications extended for NI Social Enterprise Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The deadline for entries to the 2024 Social Enterprise Northern Ireland Awards has been extended until midnight on Wednesday, July 31. This extension gives social enterprises the opportunity to submit their entries for one of the 16 prestigious awards.

These awards are not just about recognition but come with significant benefits. They allow organisations to reward their teams, enhance credibility, increase brand exposure and trust within their peer network, and seize PR and marketing opportunities. Winning can open doors to new business and boost sales, all while showcasing the sector’s excellence.

The Northern Ireland Social Enterprise Awards, in partnership with Go Succeed highlight the talented individuals, teams and organisations who are making a real difference, changing lives, building inclusive communities, and making a positive impact in society, all while making a profit through their respective business.

NI Social Enterprise Awards

Winners will be announced at a gala award ceremony on Friday, November 8, hosted by radio presenter and Social Enterprise Northern Ireland ambassador Cate Conway.

The 2024 Award Categories cover a broad spectrum, including Best New Start Up, Best Use of Social Media, Community Wealth Building, Consumer Facing Social Enterprise, Cooperative, Council, Credit Union (with categories for both assets up to £25 million and over £25 million), Emerging Leader, Leader of the Year, Outstanding Team Award, Product Based Social Enterprise (new), Rural Social Enterprise of the Year, Social Enterprise of the Year (both for turnovers up to £500k and over £500k), Social Impact Award, Social Value Partnership, and Young Person. There are also specific Private & Public Sector Categories such as the Social Value Partnership Award and Council of the Year.

Speaking about the extension announcement, Colin Jess, Chief Executive of Social Enterprise Northern Ireland said: “We are pleased to see so many local organisations submitting their online applications, highlighting significant business achievements, positive social impact and economic contributions all within the last 12 months. We have extended the deadline to give people more time to submit their application. We look forward to receiving yours before the deadline.”

Cathy Keenan, Go Succeed Programme Lead, said: “This year, Go Succeed is delighted to partner with SENI as the main sponsor of the Northern Ireland Social Enterprise Awards. Working to help social enterprises of all shapes and sizes, in every council area in Northern Ireland, to accelerate their growth journey, we see first-hand the incredible organisations that make up this vibrant sector.

We want to celebrate those achievements with you and with the extended deadline, there’s now even more time to make your submission, and let us do just that.”