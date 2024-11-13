Derry Girls star Kathy Kiera Clarke returns home for a cosy autumn getaway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From viewing original costumes from the planet’s biggest TV show to sampling whiskey in the birthplace of the world’s most famous ship, one of our most loved actors has been on a voyage of discovery to enjoy some of Northern Ireland’s unique visitor attractions.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathy Kiera Clarke, or Aunt Sarah to millions of global fans of the smash hit comedy series, Derry Girls, recently embarked on her own giant adventure to explore some of the places and experiences you can embrace in Northern Ireland that you just can’t find anywhere else.

And, as the nights draw in, you can holiday like a Derry Girl as Tourism Northern Ireland has recreated Kathy’s itinerary on its website, with a few extra stops along the way for inspiration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kathy said: “I’m born and bred in Belfast and it’s always lovely to come home. Every time I come back it seems like there is something new to see, there is a real vibrancy about the place.

Kathy at the Enniskeen Estate Forest Spa, Newcastle, County Down

“While I’ve always known this place is special, I am thrilled to see that so many people from all over the world think the same. We are truly blessed to have so many amazing places to visit and they’re right on our doorstep.

“For my trip, I wanted to experience Northern Ireland as one of the millions of visitors who come for our world class visitor attractions, award-winning food and drink, giant experiences and amazing scenery.

“If you haven’t had a short break in Northern Ireland for a while, I would highly recommend it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s never a bad time to visit but now as the seasons change, a short break is perfect for anyone wanting to enjoy the natural landscapes or while away the hours in a snug beside a roaring fire.

Kathy relaxing at Enniskeen Estate and Forest Spa, Newcastle, County Down

“You can find great value, too – there would be no need for Derry Girl, Jenny Joyce to dip too far into her famous trust fund, as a short trip won’t break the bank.

“The people I met along the way underlined how we are a warm and friendly bunch and always ready for a bit of craic. Is it the people or the scenery that makes Northern Ireland so special - that’s a question that could spark endless debate.”

Kathy’s trip included a stay in Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel, an introduction to the Seedhead Arts Street Art Walking Tour, a tour of Titanic Distillers, a stop-off at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace and a visit to the Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also called at Bushmills Inn, the Magheracross Viewpoint outside Portrush, took a NI Black Taxi Tour and marvelled at the beauty of Enniskeen Estate & Forest Spa which is set within the Mourne Mountains.

Kathy said: “Did you know it was the landscape around the Mournes and across to Rostrevor that inspired C.S Lewis to create Narnia for his chronicles, which would go on to become one of the all-time classics of children’s literature?

“At Enniskeen you really get a sense of this fairytale world, there really is nowhere else like it. Sitting by the fire with that extraordinary view in the distance is just good for the soul.

“When I visited the Seamus Heaney HomePlace, I took my personal copy of one of his books and it gave me shivers to stand there and look at his personal effects, including the pens he used to create his masterpieces. Fans come from all over the world and it’s almost like a pilgrimage for them, we’re so lucky to have it on our doorstep.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve already started thinking about what to pack for my next trip to Northern Ireland. From climbing the famous Cuilcagh Boardwalk, sampling County Armagh’s ciders to walking in the footsteps of giants under the night sky at the OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory, sure, where else would you get it?”

To plan your next giant adventure in Northern Ireland this autumn and winter or to find Kathy’s itinerary, visit discovernorthernireland.com.