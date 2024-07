Winner of both events was the top loft in the Northwest Jimmy Hanson of the Coleraine Premier HPS. The Open winner Little Cheryl was 1st Section A and 27th Open Penzance 2023.This little lady is a class act and in the hands of a top fancier. S & N Maginty from Muckamore the Sect B winners were 2nd Open followed by Jimmy Hanson with a second arrival and then best in Mid Antrim Alan Darragh from Cullycackey

NIPA Race/Date

Penzance Saturday 22nd June 2024 – Liberated at 7.00am in a Lt West wind

NIPA Open Penzance 366/4,080 –

1-1A J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1451, 2-1B S & N Maginty West End 1447, 3-2A J Hanson 1431, 4-2B A Darragh Cullybackey 1416, 5-1C J & R Blair Ballyclare & Dist 1414, 6-1E R Telford Annaghmore 1412, 7-3A S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1412, 8-2E K Henderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1411, 9-3E R McCracken Markethill 1408, 10-4E M Duggan & Son Beechpark Soc 1408, 11-5E R Buckley Annaghmore 1402, 12-1G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1400, 13-4A W & W Murdock Coleraine Prem 1400, 14-5A R Shields Coalisland & Dist 1398, 15-6E K Henderson & Son 1397, 16-2C Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1395, 17-6A T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1392, 18-3B Blair & Rankin Ballymena & Dist 1390, 19-1B J & L Smyth Trinity RPC 1390, 20-3C A S McNaghten Larne & Dist 1387.

NIPA Section A Penzance 30/292 – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1451, 1431, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1412, W & W Murdock Coleraine Prem 1400, R Shields Coalisland & Dust 1398, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1392, K Shannon Armagh 1347, H & J Devlin Coalisland & Dist 1344, Adrian Parke Windsor Soc 1340, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1327.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 10/135 – R Shields 1398, H & J Devlin 1344, B Morgan 1313, D Carolan 1304, 1301, B Morgan 1289.

Coleraine Premier HPS 15/123 – J Hanson 1451, 1431, S Diamond 1412, W & W Murdock 1400, T McCrudden 1392, P O’Connor 1327.

Cookstown Social 4/32 – J Campbell & Son 1261, G & S Smith 1236, 1160, K Morton & Son 1048. Cookstown hps Penzance & Penzance classic.

Windsor Social 6/49 – Rudi Gage 1367, Adrian Parke 1340, Rudi Gage 1336, B & R Watton 1239, Rudi Gage 1236, W Donaghy Son & Grandson 1231.

NIPA Section B Penzance 47/364 – S & N Maginty West End 1447, A Darragh Cullybackey 1416, Blair & Rankin Ballymena & Dist 1390, A Darragh 1381, Rudi Gage Windsor Soc 1367, H Boyd Kells & Dist 1348, A Darragh 1347, A Darragh 1347, 1347, 1346, Rudi Gage 1336.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 6/42 – T Whyte 1328, G & G Jackson 1292, Young McManus & Sons 1203, T Whyte 1145, W Livingstone 1135, J Smyth & Son 1073.

Ballymoney HPS – J Connolly 1330, 1324, D Devenney 1291, A Wilson 1289, D Dixon 1264, A & M Boyle 1263.

Ballymoney West Combine 5/40 – 1st W Blair 1121, 2nd L Neill 1073.364, 3rd J McConaghie 888.

Ballymena & District HPS 5/34 – Blair & Rankin 1390, 1285, J Eagleson & Sons 1174, 1109, S Johnston & Son 1109.

Cullybackey HPS 8/78 – A Darragh 1416, 1381, 1347, 1347, 1346, G Gibson 1329.

Crumlin & District 6/53 – McConville Bros 1298, 1295, 1271, R & S Hope 1254, McConville Bros 1214, R & S Hope 1173.

Harryville HPS 5/25 – Rock & Moore 1197, R H Clements 915.

Kells & District HPS 4/36 – H Boyd 1348, H Turkington 1267, A Barkley & Son 1175, 1150, H Turkington 1149. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – A Barkley & Son 1150.

Muckamore HPS 5/60 – D J Thompson 1296, S Murphy 1214, A Steele 1207, S Murphy 1180, A & E Bell 1175, 1065.

Randalstown HPS 4/30 – Stewart Bros 1267, 1235, 1224, J McNeill & Son 1128, W & W Gilbert 1126, J McNeill & Son 1106.

Rasharkin & District HPS 3/9 – A C & T Tweed 1096, J Millar & Son 99.

West End 1/10 – S & N Maginty 1447, 1255, 1246, 1097, 1089.

NIPA Section C Penzance 78/761 – J & R Blair Ballyclare & Dist 1414, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1395, A S McNaghten Larne & Dist 1387, D & S Suitters & Sons Doagh & Dist 1387, N J Arthurs Ballycarry & Dist 1369, C McManus Ligoniel & Dist 1365, D & S Sutters & Sons 1364, J & R Baxter Glenarm & Dist 1362, Hugh Weir Ballyclare & Dist 1355, D & J Armstrong& Son Carrick Soc 1355.

NIPA Section D Penzance 39/420 – J & L Smyth Trinity RPC 1390, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1375, P Farrelly & Son Glen 1361, I Donaghy Lisburn & Dist 1361, 1359, G Monaghan Colin 1358, P Farrelly & Son 1352, J Waring & Son Lisburn & Dist 1352, O & M Monaghan Colin 1344, J McAlorum & Son Trinity RPC 1342.

Nipa section E Penzance 107/1303 – R Telford Annaghmore 1412, K Henderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1411, R McCracken Markethill 1408, M Duggan & Son Beechpark Soc 1408, R Buckley Annaghmore 1402, K Henderson & Son 1397, R D Calvin Annaghmore 1382, Larkin BOS Meadows 1372, G Marsden Hills & Maze 1365, R G & G Donaldson Edgarstown 1349.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 9/104 – R Telford 1412, R Buckley 1402, R D Calvin 1382, G Buckley & Son 1314, R Buckley 1283, 1266.

Armagh HPS 8/89 – K Shannon 1347, R Parkes & Son 1343, G & A Campbell 1303, J Campbell 1303, K Shannon 1295, R Parkes & Son 1277. Taking the Red Card in both races are the Lofts of R. Parkes and Son, continuing a great run of form over the last few weeks. 2nd spot in both races goes to G & A Campbell closely followed by John Campbell.

Beechpark Social 9/79 – M Duggan & Son 1408, R Bothwell 1320, B Carson & Son 1281, D Mawhinney & Son 1272, R Bothwell 1246, D Mawhinney & Son 1245. With great sadness, we announce the passing of esteemed member John Bennett on 19th June 2024 peacefully at hospital after a long illness. The Dando and Bennett partnership enjoyed much success including a Hall of Fame win with a blue bar cock named ‘Blue Boy’ in 2016. John epitomised everything about pigeon racing and will be a huge loss to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Marie and the entire family circle. Mark Carson PO.

Bondhill Social 2/49 – Davy Calvin 1295, Capper Bros 1287, Davy Calvin 1267, 1258, Capper Bros 1226, Davy Calvin 1212.

Edgarstown HPS 12/169 – R G & G Donaldson 1349, T McClean 1315, D Love 1273, R Bell & Sons 1268, S & E Buckley 1253, R Cassells 1217. Well done the the Donaldson team taking the red card from a tricky Penzance. There winner is a half-sister to their INFC merit award winner “FIREFLY”.

Gilford & District 8/86 – P & R Moody 1335, 1319. T Lennon & Son 1239, 1238, 1216, Rafferty & Toman 1190.

Laurelvale – A Craig 1348, W Gillis & Son 1286, A Craig 1273, 1231, G & C Topley 1183, W Gillis & Son 1180.

Loughgall 4/50 – John McGeary 1309, R Calvin & Daughter 1308, John McGeary 1276, R Calvin & Daughter 1255, 1255, John McGeary 1197.

Lurgan Social 11/109 – K Henderson & Son 1411, 1397, T Furphy 1324, R Adamson 1314, Toman & Hamill 1300, R Adamson 1286. Lurgan Social Hps members would like to pass on there condolences to Seamy Anderson and Son on the passing of Margaret Anderson wife of Seamy and mother to Seamy jnr. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their immediate and extended family at this time. Eamon Wright PO.

Markethill HPS – R McCracken 1408, 1236, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1197, Humphries & Baird 1156, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1141, Humphries & Baird 1073.

Monaghan HPS – S O’Brien 1306, G Swift 1196, S O’Brien 1185, J Graham 1183, S O’Brien 1179, G Swift 1178. Monaghan H.p.s results for today's Fermoy and Penzance. Out in front from Fermoy is that man again Keith Allister. From Penzance Stephen O’Brien had a great card taking the 1st, 3rd and 5th.

Portadown & Drumcree – Sloan & Reid 1062, J Whitten & Son 985, Sloan & Reid 902, J Whitten & Son 883, A McDonald 834, 805. Big Congratulations to Francie Sloan on winning the race from Penzance also winning the Martin Hagan memorial cup. Well done to all members who timed.

Meadows 6/59 – Larkin Bros 1372, G Douglas 1261, H T & J Larkin 1253, Larkin Bros 1221, 1210, 1202.

NIPA Section F Penzance 10/114 – W & L Robinson Comber Cent 1378, D Grieves Killyleagh & Dist 1368, J Crossan Downpatrick 1340, W & L Robinson 1334, J Cochrane Killyleagh & Dist 1321, W Leckey Ards 1317, D Shaw Bangor 1315, 1312, D & J Caskey Bangor 1302, Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1296.

NIPA Section G Penzance 40/755 – Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1400, J McParland Newry & Dist 1355, Donnelly Bros Newry City 1349, R Carson & Son Banbridge 1343, R McMinn & Daughter Millisle 1340, Lyons & Kennedy Hills & Maze 135, Ron Williamson 1335, R McMinn & Daughter 1324, Mal Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1312, Ron Williamson 1308.

NIPA Section H Penzance 15/71 – Glen Duddy Limavady 1301, Concannon Bros Maiden City 1227, David Booth Mourne & Dist 1193, K Armstrong Omagh & Dist 1191, D Hamilton Maiden City 1181, David Booth 1177, R Witherow Limavady 1161, A Kelly Omagh & Dist 102, David Booth 1029, 1026.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Derry & District 8/28 – D Simpson 962, 889, Cooley Bros 845.

Limavady – Glen Duddy 1301, R Witherow 1161.

Maiden City 3/7 – Concannon Bros 1227, D Hamilton 1181, P McLaughlin 1003.

Mourne & District HPS 2/18 – David Booth 1193, 1177, 1029, 1026, 1004.

Omagh & District 2/18 – K Armstrong 1191, A Kelly 1032, 1008, K Armstrong 966, A Kelly 953, 895.

Feds & Combines update –

Coleraine Triangle Penzance – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1451, 1431, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1412, W & W Murdock Coleraine Prem 1400, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1392, Adrian Parke Windsor Soc 1340 P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1327, T McCrudden 1326, J Hanson 1326, S Diaond 1324, T McCrudden 1323, W & W Murdock 1323, T McCrudden 1317, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1316, S Diamond 1310, P O’Connor 1307, S Diamond 1304, J Hanson 1257, T McCrudden 1248, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1242.

City of Derry Federation – Concannon Bros Maiden City 1227, D Hamilton Maiden City 1188, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1000, D impson Derry & Dist 962, 889, Cooley Bros Derry & Dist 845.

Mid Antrim Combine Penzance & Classic

Alan Darragh Loft best from both Penzance races -

The NIPA Penzance and duplicated Classic were flown on Saturday 22nd June. The 4,011 birds were liberated at 7.00am in light westerly winds. Cullybackey fancier Alan Darragh had a top race timing a number of early birds to his Swallowbrae loft's. Alan's first bird timed at 13.49pm was a yearling blue cock and topped the Mid Antrim Combine finishing 2nd Section & 14th Open Nipa. The sire is coming down from his Yearling National winner when paired to it's own Grandmother. The dam is bred from his 4th and 5th Open Yearling National pigeons of 2018. In the duplicated Classic event the cock was also placed 1st Combine, 2nd Section & 4th open Nipa.

Bertie Blair had the big winner in Ballymena & District on 1390 and finished runner up in the Combine, 3rd Section and 19th Open. Bertie's winning 4yo blue hen is bred from his own family of birds. This was Bertie's third win of the season. Johnston Eagleson & Sons were best in the Penzance Classic event with their Combine & Section winner from Dale a fortnight ago.

Harry Boyd had another winner in Kells on 1348 timing a 2yo blue pied hen. The sire Busschaert from Hugh Cordiner of Annaghmore and dam from Maurice Livingstone of Portadown. Harry also won the Penzance Classic event in the club.

Trevor Whyte had the winner in Ahoghill on 1328 and Stewart Brothers topped Randalstown in both races on 1262 with a yearling cheq cock, the sire Lambrecht and the dam their 2016 Section winner from Roscrea. Rock & Moore were best in Harryville on 1197 and Anne, Chris & Tommy Tweed were the winners in Rasharkin on 1096 with a 4yo blue w/f hen which contains their Scottish distance lines.

Mid Antrim Combine Penzance 34/278 - A Darragh Cullybackey 1416, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1390, A Darragh Cullybackey 1381, H Boyd Kells 1348, A Darragh Cullybackey 1347, A Darragh Cullybackey 1347, A Darragh Cullybackey 1346, G Gibson Cullybackey 1329, G Gibson Cullybackey 1328, T Whyte Ahoghill 1328, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1318, C Moore Cullybackey 1314, D & H Kilpatrick Cullybackey 1307, D & H Kilpatrick Cullybackey 1300, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1300, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1295, G & G Jackson Ahoghill 1292, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1285, A Darragh Cullybackey 1273, G Gibson Cullybackey 1269, H Turkington Kells 1267, G Gibson Cullybackey 1265, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1264, D Dixon Rasharkin 1264, A Darragh Cullybackey 1263, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1262, A Darragh Cullybackey 1254, A Darragh Cullybackey 1246, G Gibson Cullybackey 1242, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1235.

Mid Antrim Combine Penzance Classic 26/165 - A Darragh Cullybackey 1416, A Darragh Cullybackey 1381, H Boyd Kells 1348, A Darragh Cullybackey 1347, A Darragh Cullybackey 1347, A Darragh Cullybackey 1346, G Gibson Cullybackey 1329, G Gibson Cullybackey 1328, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1318, C Moore Cullybackey 1314, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1300, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1295, A Darragh Cullybackey 1273, G Gibson Cullybackey 1269, G Gibson Cullybackey 1265, D Dixon Rasharkin 1264, A Darragh Cullybackey 1263, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1262, A Darragh Cullybackey 1254, D Dixon Rasharkin 1252, G Gibson Cullybackey 1242, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1235, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1224, G Gibson Cullybackey 1217, D Dixon Rasharkin 1212, D Dixon Rasharkin 1212, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1304, Rock & Moore Harryville 1197, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1174, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1172, D Dixon Rasharkin 1154, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 1128, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1109, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1109, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 1106.

Mid Antrim Combine Champions League Final

D Dixon Rasharkin 1264 v J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1174.

Danny Dixon wins Champions League.

Mid Antrim Combine OB Knock out Bude

J Smyth & Son 990 v G Gibson 977

H Cubitt Rasharkin 0 v Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 0.

Jimmy Smyth & Son Ahoghill win Mid Antrim Combine OB Knock out.

Mid Antrim Combine Les Mairs Points Cup (up to and including Penzance & Fermoy) - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 696, G Gibson Cullybackey 549, A Darragh Cullybackey 496, D Dixon Rasharkin 355, H Boyd Kells 202

H Cubitt Rasharkin 199, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 175, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 173, D Magill Harryville 166, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 137, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 123, Stewart Bros Randalstown 97. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Drumnavaddy Inv hps & Banbridge Hps members would like to pass on their condolences to Tommy Mallon & Margaret Mallon on the passing of their loving daughter in law (Kathy Mallon). Our thoughts and prayers are with Tommy & Margaret and all the rest of the family members at this very sad time. Rip Kathy. David West PO.

Drumnavaddy Inv hps members would like to pass on their condolences to club member Eamon Campbell on the loss of his sister (Sally McAleavey). Our thoughts and prayers are with Eamon and all the rest of the family members at this very sad time. Rip Sally.

RPRA (Irish Region) Awards for 2024 - Claims for the Old Bird season to be in writing with the Irish Region Secretary by the 22nd July 2024, contact Noel Higginson, 8 Abercorn Square, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, BT39 9FJ. Tel 07518 748717 or e-mail [email protected] - Nothing after this date will be considered, please note its earlier than usual. Individual birds in each NIPA Section for the Meritorious Awards, single bird performance over two cross channel races from 2nd Dale and Penzance.

Penzance Old Bird Classic was flown in duplicate

NIPA Open Penzance OB Classic 244/1645 –

1-1A J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1451, 2-1B S & N Maginty West End 1447, 3-2A J Hanson 1431, 4-2B A Darragh Cullybackey 1416, 5-1C J & R Blair Ballyclare 1414, 6-1E R Telford Annaghmore 1412, 7-3A S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1412, 8-2E K Henderson & Son Lurgan Soc 141, 9-3E R McCracken Markethill 1408, 10-4E M Duggan & Son Beechpark Soc 1408, 11-2C D & J Campbell Eastway 1408, 12-1G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1400, 13-5E K Henderson & Sonn 1397, 14-3CBingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1395, 15-1D J & L Smyth Trinity RPC 1390, 16-6E R D Calvin Annaghmore 1382, 17-3B A Darragh 1381, 18-7E Larkin Bros Meadows 1372, 19-4B R Gage Windsor Soc 1367, 20-4C T Lyttle Eastway 1365.

NIPA Section A 24/145 – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1451, J Hanson 1431, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1412, H & J Devlin Coalisland 1344, A Parke Windsor Soc 1340, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1327, J Hanson 1326, S Diamond 1324, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1317, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1316.

NIPA Section B 38/244 – S & N Maginty West End 1447, A Darragh Cullybackey 1416, A Darragh 1381, R Gage Windsor Social 1367, H Boyd Kells & Dist 1348, A Darragh 1347, A Darragh 1347, A Darragh 1346, R Gage 1336, G Gibson Cullybackey 1329.

NIPA Section C 40/256 – J & R Blair Ballyclare & Dist 1414, D & J Campbell Eastway 1408, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1395, T Lyttle Eastway 1365, C McManus Ligoniel 1365, J & R Baxter Glenarm & Dist 1362, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1355, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1352, R & W Irvine Eastway 1342, D & J Armstrong & Son 1326.

NIPA Section D 32/259 – J & L Smyth Trinity RPC 1390, O & M Monaghan Colin 1344, J McAlorum & Son Trinity RPC 1343, R Keegan & Son Dromore 1337, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 1329, R Keegan & Son n1327, O & M Monaghan 1323, M Russell Dromara 1318, S G Briggs Lisburn & Dist 1306, R Topping & Son Lisburn & Dist 1284.

NIPA Section E 63/490 – R Telford Annaghmore 1412, K Henderson & Son Lurgan Soc1411, R McCracken Markethill 1408, M Duggan & Son Beechpark Soc 1408, K Henderson & Son 1397, R D Calvin Annaghmore 1382, Larkin Bros Meadows 1372, R Parkes & Son Armagh 1343, T Furphy Lurgan Soc 1324, R Bothwell Beechpark Soc 1320.

NIPA Section F 10/55 – J Cochrane Killyleagh & Dist 1321, Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1296, P Murray Killyleagh Cent 1285, K Murray Killyleagh & Dist 1252.

NIPA Section G 27/255 – Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1400, R Carson & Son Banbridge 1343, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1339, Lyos & Kennedy Hills & Maze 1335, C O’Hare & Daughter 1324, M Peters Ballyholland 1312, McCracken Bros Banbridge 1302, C McArdle & Son Newry City 1298, C McArdle & Son 1296, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1293.

NIPA Section H 7/27 – Concannon Bros Maiden City 1227.

Centre Results available when going to press (Subject to correction)

Coleraine Centre - J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1451, J Hanson 1431, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1412, A Parke Windsor Soc 1340, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1327, J Hanson 1326, S Diamond 1324, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1317, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1316, S Diamond 1310.

Ligoniel Centre – S & N Maginty West End 1447, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1395, T Lyttle Eastway 1365, C McManus Ligoniel 1365, McMurray & Anderson 1352, Bingham & Seaton 1319.

Cullybackey Centre – A Darragh Cullybackey 1416, A Darragh 1381, H Boyd Kells 1348, A Darragh 1347, A Darragh 1347, A Darragh 1346, G Gibson Cullybackey 1329, G Gibson 1328, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1318, C Moore Cullybackey 1314.

Lurgan Centre – K Henderson & Sons Lurgan Soc 1411, M Duggan & Son Beechpark Soc 1408, K Henderson & Son 1397, Larkin Bros Meadows 1372, Ted Furphy Lurgan Soc 1324, R Bothwell Beechpark Soc 1320, R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1314, Toman & Hamill Lurgan Soc 1300, R Adamson 1286.

Larne Centre - J & R Baxter Glenarm 1362, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1355, D & J Armstrong & Son 1326, R Mills & Son Larne & Dist 1246, M/M R Reid and H Bigger Carrick Soc 1175, M/M G Robinson Carrick Soc 1146, M/M R Reid and H Bigger 1053, S McGarel & Sons Larne & Dist 1047.

Coalisland Centre – H & J Devlin Coalisland 1344, B Morgan Coalisland 1289, G & G Larmour Coalisland 1240, G & S Smith Cookstown 1236, S Hughes Coalisland 1216, D Carolan Coalisland 1209, 1206, G & S Smith 1160, K Murphy Coalisland 1136, G Quinn 1110.

Banbridge Centre – R Carson & Son Banbridge 1343, McCracken Bros Banbridge 1303, 1250, J Brush Drmnavaddy 1230, E McAlinden 1204, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1202, McCracken Bros 1195, J Mount & Son 1174,

Portdown Centre – P & R Moody Gilford 1319, T McClean Edgarstown 1315, A Craig Laurelvale 1273, R Bell & Sons Edgarstown 1268, S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1253, R Bell & Sons 1207, G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1204, Joe Brown Meadows 1185, C & H Beattie Gilford 1185, C & R Moffett 1129.

Ballymoney Centre – D Dixon Ballymoney 1264, A & M Boyle Ballymoney 1263, A & M Boyle 1252, D Dixon 1212, 1212, 1171, 1154, 1129, A C & T Tweed Rasharkin & Dist 1096, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1081, J Millar & Son Rasharkin & Dist 979.

