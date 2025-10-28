Entry deadline for Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships fast approaching

By Gemma Dickey
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2025, 16:00 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 16:04 GMT
Carolyn Greene from RUAS joins 2024 champions Alise and Arthur Callaghan to remind livestock exhibitors that entries will close on Wednesday 5th November at 5pmplaceholder image
The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) reminds livestock exhibitors that the close of entry deadline for this year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships is Wednesday 5th November at 5pm.

For more information on the event or to view a copy of the Prize Schedule visit beefandlamb.org.uk.

As always, the prestigious show and sale will include a wide selection of beef and lamb showing classes and culminate with the ever-popular auction in the evening.

This year, the Championships will take place on Tuesday 25th November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.

