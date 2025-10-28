Entry deadline for Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships fast approaching

Carolyn Greene from RUAS joins 2024 champions Alise and Arthur Callaghan to remind livestock exhibitors that entries will close on Wednesday 5th November at 5pm

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) reminds livestock exhibitors that the close of entry deadline for this year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships is Wednesday 5th November at 5pm.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information on the event or to view a copy of the Prize Schedule visit beefandlamb.org.uk.

As always, the prestigious show and sale will include a wide selection of beef and lamb showing classes and culminate with the ever-popular auction in the evening.

This year, the Championships will take place on Tuesday 25th November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.