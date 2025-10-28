Entry deadline for Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships fast approaching
The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) reminds livestock exhibitors that the close of entry deadline for this year’s Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships is Wednesday 5th November at 5pm.
For more information on the event or to view a copy of the Prize Schedule visit beefandlamb.org.uk.
As always, the prestigious show and sale will include a wide selection of beef and lamb showing classes and culminate with the ever-popular auction in the evening.
This year, the Championships will take place on Tuesday 25th November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.