Experience the power of nature with Flourish Calf

Flourish Calf, a new product by Volac Milk Replacers Ireland, is an innovative 23% all-dairy protein, 19% fat formulation with a high skim content (50%).

It is also enhanced with a proven package of calf health ingredients, plus extra levels of vitamins and minerals.

Flourish Calf is enhanced with Progres © Inside, a natural ingredient made from the resin of coniferous trees, which supports gut health and contributes to better animal performance.

Poor gut health makes animals more susceptible to intestinal inflammation, harming the epithelial barrier – which regulates nutrient absorption, and deforms the structure of villi – the finger-like projections that line the small intestine and absorb nutrients from food.

Such damage reduces nutrient absorption and creates and entry point for harmful bacteria. Progres ® Inside contains specific substances that protect trees from bacteria, protozoa, viruses and fungi. It helps to support intestinal integrity by utilising the natural protection mechanism of coniferous trees.

Resin acids, the active compound of Progres ® Inside carries out a dual function in the calf’s intestinal tract: They protect the collagen fibres – the basis of gut wall integrity – from the harmful effects intestinal inflammation. Secondly, these acids support the growth of beneficial microbiota in the intestine.

Said Dr Jessica Cooke of Volac Milk Replacers: “In numerous research studies, the inclusion of Progres® in calf milk formulations has reduced the need for any antimicrobial treatments in pre-weaned calves and delivered improvements in growth and feed conversion efficiency (+4.4%).”

Progres ® Inside can also produce better financial results due to enhancing the calf’s immune system, better growth and improved feed conversion. As research has proven, adding Progres ® to milk replacer can also contribute to reducing the level of individual antimicrobial treatments.

New Flourish Calf is now available alongside the established whey protein concentrate-based range of ‘Feed for Growth’ pre-weaned calf milk replacers from Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Ltd. Whatever your calf rearing goals, Feed For Growth is your partner in performance.

For further details, contact Volac Milk Replacers Ireland on +353 046 9212950