Farmers reminded to check all water supplies for leaks or bursts to avoid excessive water bills

With a thaw forecast for tomorrow, NI Water is calling on farmers to help check water supplies for leaks and bursts this weekend.

NI Water is asking farmers to inspect all drinking troughs, sheds, yards, taps and outhouses which have a water supply. They should also check water meters for any high flows which will usually indicate that there is a leak or burst within the property. NI Water’s advice is to immediately turn off any leaking supplies to avoid an excessive water bill.

Brian McCalmont, Head of Water with NI Water, said: “With many animals being housed at this time of year, bursts on drinking troughs in fields can be running at full flow undetected. This has the potential to drain thousands of litres out of the distribution network every hour. We are asking farmers to carry out a quick inspection of any water supplies you have on your farm for leaks or bursts. If there are no stock out in your fields, please turn off the water supply to your drinkers. Like any business, farmers won’t want to face a hefty water bill for a burst pipe when the next meter reading cycle takes place.”