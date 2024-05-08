Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was the first of its kind and has opened the door to more workshops being held across the country. This gave farmers an opportunity to not only invest in themselves but also in their farm business and family life.

It was the brainchild of Awaken Wellness business owner Sarah Blair, a farmer's daughter who understands the unique challenges of the industry.

Sarah said: "Working in an industry like no other, building internal walls to cope with the daily challenges that come with the territory, the course was designed to create a space for farmers to have their most successful team meeting with like-minded people facing the same struggles."

Local farmers got involved using the hashtags "Are Ewe OK" and "End the Stigmoo"

The course was created and delivered by psychotherapist and lecturer Laura Patterson over two days. Laura runs her own private practice and has extensive experience working with individual farmers.

Topics covered included anxiety, depression, relational dynamics looking at the challenges of the father/son relationship within farming and the impact on marriages/partnerships.

The North Derry Agricultural Society partially funded the Awaken Wellness course, which encouraged farmers to take some time to focus on their own mental health. Local farmers got involved using the hashtags "Are Ewe OK" and "End the Stigmoo" to spread the word ahead of the workshop and encourage local farmers to attend. This was a fantastic opportunity to develop the tools to help navigate the challenges that come with farming on a day-to-day basis.

