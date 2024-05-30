First Tractor Run since 2018 for Carnlough Vintage Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Carnlough Vintage Society Tractor Run used to take part every other year, alternating with the Pig Racing. Saturday’s event, however, was the first since 2018 with the proposed 2020 event cancelled due to the Covid restrictions. The Society does hold a short run at the end of their annual Vintage and Heritage Day, which this year, will be held on Saturday 3rd August.

With weather conditions ideal, there was a good turnout of just under 50 vehicles assembled on the lands of Joanne and Darwin Gaston, Kellystown Farm, Ballyvaddy Road, Carnlough, before heading off on a scenic route, including some elevated lanes, along the Ballyvaddy, Slane, Carnlough and New Roads before returning to the Assembly Point for some refreshments.

Carnlough Vintage Society would like to thank the Gaston Family for the use of their facilities; the farmers on whose land the run passed through; the ladies for the excellent catering before and after the event, and everyone who took part and helped in any way