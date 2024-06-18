Forkins Top Texel Show Flock at Ballymena Show
Thank you goes to Sponsors Galloway & MacLeod for their support for this years Show Flock of the Year competition with the Special Prize for a Shearling Ram being awarded at Ballymena Show. Thank you also to Cathal Harkin for judging.
Results
Aged Ewe Class
Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock
Shearling Ewe Class
1 Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock
2. Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock
3. Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock
4. Alastair Gault Forkins Flock
5. Alastair Gault Forkins Flock
6. Edwin Baird Alameda Flock
Ewe Lamb Class
- Alastair Gault Forkins Flock
- Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock
- Alastair Gault Forkins Flock
- Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock
- Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock
- D&S McIllwaine Mistyburn Flock
Shearling Ram Class and Galloway & MacLeod Special Prize
- Alastair Gault Forkins Flock
Ram Lamb Class
- Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock
- Alastair Gault Forkins Flock
- D&S McIllwaine Mistyburn Flock
- Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock
- Philip Whyte Innishrush
- Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock
Pair of Lambs
- Alastair Gault Forkins Flock
- Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock
- D&S McIllwaine Mistyburn Flock
Pair of Texel Hoggets
- Alastair Gault Forkins Flock
Group of Three
- Alastair Gault Forkins Flock
- Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock
Ballymena Show Texel Champion Alastair Gault Forkins Flock Ewe Lamb
Ballymena Show Reserve Champion Alastair Gault Forkins Flock Shearling Ram Douganhill Gangster
Galloway & MacLeod Special Prize for Shearling Ram Alastair Gault with Douganhill Gangster
