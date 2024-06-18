Forkins Top Texel Show Flock at Ballymena Show

By Barbara StrawbridgeContributor
Published 18th Jun 2024, 14:08 BST
Despite the wet weather Ballymena Show saw a reasonable turn out of exhibits from the NI Texel Sheep Breeder's Club members.

Thank you goes to Sponsors Galloway & MacLeod for their support for this years Show Flock of the Year competition with the Special Prize for a Shearling Ram being awarded at Ballymena Show. Thank you also to Cathal Harkin for judging.

Results

Aged Ewe Class

Ballymena Show reserve champion Texel and Galloway and MacLeod Special Prize Shearling Ram, DouganhillBallymena Show reserve champion Texel and Galloway and MacLeod Special Prize Shearling Ram, Douganhill
Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock

Shearling Ewe Class

1 Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock

2. Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock

Ballymena Show Texel Champion, a Forkins ewe lamb exhibit from Alastair GaultBallymena Show Texel Champion, a Forkins ewe lamb exhibit from Alastair Gault
3. Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock

4. Alastair Gault Forkins Flock

5. Alastair Gault Forkins Flock

6. Edwin Baird Alameda Flock

Ewe Lamb Class

  1. Alastair Gault Forkins Flock
  2. Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock
  3. Alastair Gault Forkins Flock
  4. Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock
  5. Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock
  6. D&S McIllwaine Mistyburn Flock

Shearling Ram Class and Galloway & MacLeod Special Prize

  1. Alastair Gault Forkins Flock

Ram Lamb Class

  1. Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock
  2. Alastair Gault Forkins Flock
  3. D&S McIllwaine Mistyburn Flock
  4. Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock
  5. Philip Whyte Innishrush
  6. Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock

Pair of Lambs

  1. Alastair Gault Forkins Flock
  2. Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock
  3. D&S McIllwaine Mistyburn Flock

Pair of Texel Hoggets

  1. Alastair Gault Forkins Flock

Group of Three

  1. Alastair Gault Forkins Flock
  2. Alan Glendinning Lylehill Flock

Ballymena Show Texel Champion Alastair Gault Forkins Flock Ewe Lamb

Ballymena Show Reserve Champion Alastair Gault Forkins Flock Shearling Ram Douganhill Gangster

Galloway & MacLeod Special Prize for Shearling Ram Alastair Gault with Douganhill Gangster

