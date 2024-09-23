FTMTA calls for review of salary thresholds in Irish Budget submission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An extension on the implementation of salary thresholds for general employment permits is among the key recommendations detailed by the Farm Tractor & Machinery Traders Association (FTMTA) in its pre-Budget submission to the Irish Government.

“Should thresholds for general employment holders rise from €30,000 to €39,000 by January of next year, which the current Government is committed to, many of our members will be facing a major challenge,” said FTMTA Chief Executive Michael Farrelly.

“With this in mind, we have requested a review and extension of the implementation timeline in our Budget submission. A 30 per cent increase is both significant and unprecedented and has been brought forward by Government without proper consultation. Such an increase could also undermine sector competitiveness due to ongoing global pressures and rising labour costs.”

FTMTA President Karol Duigenan echoed Mr Farrelly’s sentiments. “To implement a measure such as this given the unwelcome deceleration of activity in the agricultural sector would represent a retrograde step for our members, many of whom have provided vital rural employment for generations.

FTMTA Chief Executive Michael Farrelly.

"In a wider context, many fellow rural employers may have to consider reduced time or potential redundancies if the proposal comes into effect on January 1st next. That’s why, at a minimum, the implementation of this measure must be extended.”

FTMTA has also called for the implementation of an Accelerated Capital Allowances (ACA) scheme which “would encourage investment in high-technology machinery for environmental efficiency and traceability of inputs”. In addition, it has recommended the extension of the ACA Scheme for farm safety equipment to December 2025, including a 50 per cent write-off for agricultural and forestry contractors over two years.

Said Karol Duigenan: “Other European countries have had such a scheme in place for several years. We believe that such an initiative would stimulate the Irish market and encourage further spending on more efficient and climate-friendly machinery.”

FTMTA is also calling for “financial grant support parity for agricultural contractors under a nationally supported equivalent of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS)”. Both Mr Farrelly and Mr Duigenan pointed out that such a move would benefit those contractors who do not own land and remain ineligible to apply for TAMS funding.

Michael Farrelly concluded: “The farm machinery industry is the cornerstone of the Irish agriculture sector, influencing food production efficiency, and economic viability. So we are urging the Department of Finance to consider our recommendations which we feel will ensure the continued growth and competitiveness of this essential sector.”

These pressing issues, amongst other matters facing FTMTA members, are likely to be raised during the Association’s Annual General Meeting, which will be held at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise on Friday, October 4th from 12pm.

For further information, visit https://ftmta.ie