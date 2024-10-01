Proceeds from the event were in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice; Unique (the Rare Chromosone Disorder Support Group Members), and the Gartree Parish Building Fund.
This year was slightly different in that the road runners when along Crumlin Main Street. After assembling at Gartree Church, the cavalcade travelled along Largy Road, Bay Road, Off Road - Private property - Randox Thistleborough Farm, Lurgan Road, Main Street, Mill Road, Crumlin Road, Largy Road and back to Gartree Church.
At the end of the run, there was a charity auction.
Throughout the day, there was also a raffle draw in the hall, seasonal plants and local produce on sale, entertainment from local country singer Stephen Beckett, a car boot sale, hot food; free children’s face painter and teas in the hall.
Main organiser Bertie Graham and sidekick Amanda Speers expressed thanks to main sponsor Ross Farm, Home and Building Suppliers, all the other sponsors who gave donations or provided prizes for the auction and raffle; RLC Langford Lodge Limited; Randox Farm and their Estate Manager Ian Chapman; Maxwell Freight Services for providing the auction and music area; Hollybrook Sports Cars Ltd for the Ineos Grenadier. Anne Marie Logue for her help and guidance with the collection; the girls for collecting the money, the marshalls; photographer Jim McGann; all the tractor drivers who came out in force, all those who came out onto the streets to watch, creating a fantastic atmosphere; all the volunteers for their hard work, and everyone who took part and everyone who helped in any way to make the event a resounding success.
