Giant Adventures Series enchants with a trio of immersive tourism events returning

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council’s Giant Adventures Series returns for 2024 with a trio of immersive tourism experiences to captivate visitors and locals alike.

Showcasing the unique assets of the Mourne Gullion Strangford Geopark, the myths and legends encompassed in the region’s deep-rooted tradition of storytelling are brought to life through the Wake the Giant and Footsteps in the Forest festivals, while Newcastle’s Eats and Beats festival is a celebration of our rich musical heritage and exploding food and drink scene.

The journey for 2024 begins with Wake the Giant on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 August under the theme, ‘The Land of Giants’ as this year the legendary, Fionn mac Cumhaill will have company. When Fionn makes his return to Warrenpoint, he will share the tale of his temporary retreat to Cooley Mountain before welcoming two new Giant Guardians to the area.

The newly unveiled 14-foot marionettes will preside over a weekend filled with artisanal foods, live entertainment, green crafts, family and wellness activities, all set against the backdrop of a vibrant festival atmosphere.

Newry Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Valerie Harte launches the district’s highly anticipated Giant Adventure festivals – Wake the Giant, Warrenpoint, Footsteps in the Forest, Slieve Gullion and Eats and Beats, Newcastle

Following this, the highly anticipated Eats and Beats festival will return to Newcastle on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September. The weekend will offer a packed programme of live performances across two festival stages, sustainably produced foods to savour in the marquee, cookery demonstrations and local artisan produce, in addition to events and festivities in venues right across the town.

Music lovers and foodies can anticipate a wealth of flavours from the unique traditions of our region and incredible acts that will appeal to a wide audience. This eclectic mix of delicious food and live performances will make it an unmissable weekend in the heart of the Mourne Gullion Strangford Geopark.

As autumn approaches, there is no better time to showcase the area’s infamous tales and traditions than at Halloween. Residents and visitors are invited to a real celebration of the Samhain spirit at the Footsteps in the Forest festival in Slieve Gullion Forest Park in an extended programme running from Monday 21 October to Tuesday 29 October.

Featuring a blend of eerie entertainment and tantalising treats with captivating characters, spinetingling surprises and immersive storytelling experiences, it is the perfect opportunity to experience the park's hauntingly beautiful landscape while enjoying some festive Halloween fun.

Each Giant Adventures event, set against a backdrop of dramatic landscapes, is designed to showcase the unique assets within the Mourne Gullion Strangford Geopark. And all three events are delivered under the Geopark Code of Practice for sustainable tourism that promotes the safeguarding and respectful engagement with local communities.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairperson, Councillor Valerie Harte said: “We are excited to present the return of our Giant Adventures series, inviting our visitors and residents to immerse themselves in the district's vibrant culture and breathtaking natural landscapes. From folklore and culinary delights to exhilarating adventures, these three festivals are the must-attend events of the season.

“Giants hold a prominent place in Irish mythology, with many references linked to our district. Our ‘giant spirit’ is mirrored in our diverse calendar of festivals and events. Our series of Giant Adventures spotlights the region's mountains, coastline and unique stories, further establishing our region as a leading tourism destination.”

Chairperson, Councillor Valerie Harte continued: “Complementing our Giant Adventures series this year will be the return of 2024 Amgen Irish Open, which will take place from Wednesday 11 to Sunday 15 September in Newcastle.

“We look forward to watching our favourite stars compete throughout the week at Royal County Down.

“Together, these events increase our tourism offering and provide a unique opportunity to connect with our community, celebrate our heritage, and create lasting memories in a sustainable way.

“Please join us this summer for another season of unforgettable adventures across Newry, Mourne and Down and south Armagh.”