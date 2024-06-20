Giant emojis to pop up in farmers’ fields to support seriously ill children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are looking for something to make you LOL or even say OMG then look out for the giant Emoji’s appearing in farmers’ fields near you this year. The giant smileys and other funny faces are appearing in fields as a result of a competition for farmers organised by Carr’s Billington Agriculture to support WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children.

For nearly ten years Carr’s Billington have been supporting WellChild by challenging farmers to create their emoji-inspired displays from special silage bales wrapped in WellChild’s colour purple, available from Carr’s Billington stores or by phone.

Anyone can take part in the competition this year. If you spot the Emoji bales in a field take a picture on your phone, tag the location and post it on social media including @CarrsBillington @WellChild and the hashtag #spottedpurple. Each time a person does this with a photo of different bales they will be entered into a draw to win £200 of Carr’s Billington vouchers.

Farmers & Contractors taking part in the competition will send in photos of their emoji creations to [email protected] and will be displayed on the WellChild and Carr’s Billington social media pages. The farmer or contractor whose emoji bale display is judged the best, will receive a family ticket to Alton Towers! Plus, Tickets to the Annual WellChild Awards in September.

Post your pic of purple bales in a field near you tagging @CarrsBillington @WellChild

Carr’s Billington has a string of stores supplying agricultural products and services to the rural community across England and Scotland. As part of their support they will be distributing the purple silage wrap and netwrap supplied by Zeus Packaging Group. They will be asking famers and contractors to show their support by choosing to buy purple.

Zeus Packaging Group have given Carr’s Billington the exclusive distribution rights of their Purple Silage wrap in the UK. This is a part of a global project launched by Zeus to support children’s charities in Ireland, the UK, Spain, Portugal, New Zealand and Australia. The purple bales dotted in fields around the world will represent the support they are giving to children and young people who need our help.

WellChild Chief Executive Matt James said: “We would like to thank Carr’s Billington and Zeus Packaging for their fantastic support over so many years for WellChild and the families we help across the UK. The hay bale emojis are a fantastic sight in fields all across the country and the money which is raised by the farming community will go to support children with serious and complex health conditions to live a better, happier life.”

Thomas MacDonald, Senior Marketing Manager from Carr’s Billington said: “Carr’s Billington is delighted to be supporting such a worthy cause. We are keen to help even more people know about the amazing work WellChild undertakes which makes such a difference to the lives of seriously ill children and their families. This partnership also raises money for WellChild and helps our staff and customers enjoy demonstrating the lighter side of farming with the purple bale campaign.”

Carr’s Billington Agriculture supplies the farming and rural communities with a comprehensive range of agricultural products and services. The firm has a network of 30 Country Stores with eleven also operating machinery depots from them.

WellChild provides essential and practical support to ensure that the increasing number of seriously ill children and young people in the UK have the best possible quality of care. The charity provides a team of WellChild Children's Nurses who work with families to ensure that children with complex care needs can leave hospital and return home and, through its Helping Hands scheme, WellChild enlists the support of volunteers to tackle practical projects in the homes of sick children. In addition, the WellChild Family Tree is a growing network of families whose children have serious or complex health needs which provides mutual support, advice and friendship and its Better at Home training programme provides home-from-home spaces and state-of-the-art simulation equipment where parents, carers and professionals can earn the often life-saving interventions needed for their children in a safe environment.