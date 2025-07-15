Harper Adams student wins farming bursary

Harper Adams Student awarder farming bursary by Meadow Quality Ltd to support her career in the agricultural industry

We’re thrilled to announce that this year’s bursary winner is Rhian Masson, a Veterinary Bioscience student at Harper Adams University with a strong passion for genetics and breeding.

A bursary created in Honour of Clive Mahony, a Meadow Quality employee who suddenly passed away in 2018, this bursary has been awarded yearly to agricultural students who show a passion for improving the agricultural industry for both livestock and for farmers, like Clive did.

Raised on a farm, Rhian has gained a wide range of transferable skills that have helped shape her journey so far. In her application, she wrote:

“This has also given me an appreciation for the great work farmers do for everyone else and the greater good of the population.”

Her passion for genetics and her drive to deepen her knowledge in the breeding sector really stood out to us. As a company that shares this enthusiasm – through our farmer-focused breeding schemes like Superior Sires and Momentum – choosing Rhian was a no-brainer!

We hope the bursary supports Rhian in furthering her education and ambition, and we can’t wait to see where her journey in the agricultural genetics industry takes her. All the best Rhian and Good luck in the future!