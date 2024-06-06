Henderson Group is levelling the sustainability playing field for small food suppliers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland’s leading grocer and retailer, Henderson Group, initiates a pilot program to assist fresh food suppliers in reducing carbon emissions, partnering with carbon accounting platform Our Carbon

The program is part of Henderson’s net zero targets, set in alignment with the British Retail Consortium and UK government’s net zero targets for 2040

Five SME suppliers will benefit from the initial pilot of the carbon management scheme

Our Carbon will provide dedicated resources to deliver carbon emission footprints for participating suppliers

A spokesperson said: "Our Carbon, a carbon accounting platform focused on delivering simple, affordable carbon management solutions for SME’s, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with leading food grocer and retailer, Henderson Group.

"The groundbreaking pilot is aimed at supporting fresh food suppliers in reducing their carbon emissions. This initiative is part of Henderson Group’s ambitious journey towards achieving net carbon zero by 2040, aligning with the British Retail Consortium and UK government targets."

The Carbon Accounting Pilot, unveiled by Neal Kelly, Category Development Director at Henderson Group during the annual Henderson Wholesale Fresh Supplier Breakfast at the Balmoral Show, will invite five SME suppliers to participate. These suppliers will benefit from a reduced-cost carbon accounting service provided by Our Carbon, designed to help them understand their carbon footprint and develop actionable plans to reduce emissions.

“Our journey towards net zero has seen significant progress, but it’s crucial that we bring our suppliers along with us,” said Neal Kelly. “This pilot offers a unique opportunity for an initial number of suppliers to access a comprehensive carbon accounting service at a reduced cost. The insights gained will help us determine the feasibility of a broader program, ultimately benefiting both our business and our suppliers.”

Our Carbon will play a pivotal role in this pilot program, dedicating resources to deliver baseline carbon accounts for the participating suppliers. This will not only help suppliers identify key areas for emission reductions but also enable them to futureproof their operations against climate risks and regulatory changes.

“Partnering with Henderson Group on this pilot is a significant step towards creating a more sustainable supply chain,” said Dave Erasmus, Chairman of Our Carbon. “Our goal is to empower businesses, especially SMEs, with the tools and knowledge they need to reduce their carbon footprint. This pilot will demonstrate the tangible benefits of carbon accounting, from cost savings through operational efficiency to long-term sustainability.”