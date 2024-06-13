High levels of scald this year - Be prepared with Provita Hoofcare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lameness in sheep is a major welfare concern and causes very significant financial and production losses. Over 80% of flocks are affected by lameness, and within the flock the incidence is believed to run at 15%-20%. There is anecdotal evidence that scald bacteria is particularly active this year.

If a lamb is lame, it will take longer to reach market weight. If the ewe is lame, milk production goes down and in consequence, meat production of the lamb goes down. Lameness is one of the biggest problems in farming and the condition causes considerable morbidity, by impacting negatively on productivity and economic returns.

It can be considered as a 'gateway disease' leading to other economically important health problems, especially in sheep. Lameness is also a major animal welfare issue, and its serious visual impact with welfare implications, negatively impacts public perception especially in the case of sheep farming. Lameness can cause intense pain to the animal which will often be seen lying down or walking on its knees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scald occurs between the hoof horns and is usually a reddish discolouration and moist with the loss of hair. Inflammation occurs in the skin between the digits. With scald, there is generally no bad smell and little or no involvement of the hoof. It can be a precursor to footrot.

Scald in sheep

Footrot is a disease of the hoof that originates between digits but develops to an under-run hoof and it also has a distinctive smell. Footrot is highly infectious and is transmitted from sheep to sheep and thus proper control and prevention must focus on the whole flock. It is particularly transmissible when sheep are confined in a small area e.g., during housing periods, in handling yards, contaminated bedding or access routes.

A very useful vaccine is available to prevent and reduce the incidence of footrot disease. It is widely used and a successful deterrent. In most flocks, footrot (interdigital dermatitis) is the most common cause, accounting for approximately 80% of foot lameness. Most outbreaks of lameness in sheep are caused by this highly infectious bacterial infection.

Contagious ovine digital dermatitis (CODD) is regarded as one of the most severe foot conditions, with some cases resulting in permanent lameness. This condition starts at the coronary band and then spreads to under run the hoof wall. There is no foul smell with this type, but it is contagious and can affect many sheep in a very short period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As with most conditions, 'prevention is better than cure', and regular foot baths with a safe and effective solution is a sound financial investment.

Konquest hoof gel for Scald

For years, footbaths have centred around copper, zinc, or formalin type ingredients. Formalin is known to harden the hoof and is also carcinogenic - chronic inhalation of its fumes must be avoided. Copper is environmentally toxic and is hazardous to sheep, plants, and herbage.

A very useful vaccine is available to prevent and reduce the incidence of the foot rot disease. It is widely used and is a successful deterrent.

As with most conditions, “prevention is better than cure” and regular foot baths with a safe and effective compound is a sound financial investment. Footbaths have been used as routine prophylactics for lameness for many years and most have centred around copper, zinc, or formalin type ingredients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Provita Hoofsure Endurance is a scientifically proven proprietary blend of organic acids, essential oils and wetting acids with deep antibacterial penetrating action. With innovation at the heart of Provita, the dedicated Research & Development team have now developed a new improved formula.

CODD in Sheep

Utilising proprietary technology, the new formula is 33% faster acting and provides more contact time on the hoof. It has been highly successful in the field in both sheep and cattle, in preventing lameness and thereby avoiding the heavy financial costs arising from the subsequent appearance of lameness. The range also includes Konquest hoof gel and Combat hoof spray for topical application.

Dr John Moore, a pedigree Texel sheep farmer uses Combat on young lambs and said: “For effective management of scald, I use Provita Combat every Spring. A quick spray is all it takes.”

Sheep farmer in Worcestershire - bad outbreak of scald and foot rot in some ewe lambs out a grass, “the ewe lamb with the horrific foot is a lot better today after using Combat and is putting pressure on her foot!”

Advertisement

Advertisement