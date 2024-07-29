The Horticulture and Home Industries Marquee at Antrim Show was buzzing as 160 plus exhibitors competed for prizes in different classes.
Many exhibitors came from local Young Farmers Clubs, Woman’s Institutes, The Ladies Shed Antrim and craft groups.
There was Floral Art, Horticulture, Home Baking, Jam, Needlework, Craft and much more, creating a colourful display for visitors to view. Members of six local Woman’s Institutes created wonderful displays for the WI Team competition. The Title this year was “Elevenses” and the winner was Randalstown WI.
Thank you to the exhibitors for taking part and congratulations to all the winners.
Antrim Agricultural Society are indebted to local companies who provide sponsorship for the Annual Show.
WOMEN’S INSTITUTE TEAM COMPETITION
Sponsored by Woodbank House Vintage Tearoom, Garvagh
Class 601 Theme: ‘Elevenses’
Antrim WI Tyrone Crystal rose bowl - Overall Winner – Randalstown WI
The Alice Kidd Cup – Best Craft Item – Muckamore WI
The Joy Swann Cup – Best Baked Item - Crumlin WI
1st – Randalstown WI; 2nd – Kells & Connor WI; 3rd - Crumlin WI
DECORATIVE AND FLORAL ART
Sponsored by JR Frew Accountants.
The Overall Theme for 2024:
“Olympic Splendor”
THE GETTY PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP (Best in Section) – Colleen Hamill
THE MR. & MRS. C.G. BLACKBOURNE TROPHY – Colleen Hamill
OPEN CLASS
CLASS 602 “Ringing in Success”: 1st – Colleen Hamill; 2nd – Moyra Mills; 3rd - Sharon Wilson
THE HELEN ROSS SILVER SALVER – Anne Ford
NOVICE/BEGINNERS CLASS
CLASS 603 “Winning Colours”: 1st – Anne Ford; 2nd – Hazel Coalter; 3rd - Laureen Olphert
PETITE CLASS
CLASS 604 “Tiny Triumphs”: 1st – Colleen Hamill; 2nd – Sharon Wilson; 3rd - Joan Kelly
THE TAYLOR TROPHY (Best YFC Exhibit) – Emma Mills
YFC CLASS (19 -30 age group)
CLASS 605 “Race for Gold”: 1st – Emma Mills; 2nd – Leanne Nicholl; 3rd - Catherine Minford
YFC CLASS (12 -18 age group)
CLASS 606 “Race for Gold”: 1st – Lauren Wilson; 2nd – Flora Clark
HORTICULTURE
Sponsored by McKervill Neilly Solicitors and Coleman’s Garden Centre.
CLASS 607 Top Vase Competition: 1st – Charles Holmes; 2nd – Charles Holmes; 3rd - Sharon Wilson
CLASS 608 Top Tray Competition (3 kinds of vegetable): 1st – Graham Seymour
FLOWERS AND POT PLANTS
THE R.J. WILSON MEMORIAL PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP (Most points in Flowers & Pot Plant Section) – David McWilliam
THE JIM CRAWFORD MEMORIAL CUP – (Best Exhibit) – Charles Holmes
Flower Section
Best in Section – Charles Holmes
CLASS 609 One Vase H.T. Roses, one bloom.: 1st – Sharon Wilson; 2nd – John Mackey
CLASS 610 One Vase H.T. Roses, three stems, one variety or mixed: 1st – Catherine Minford
CLASS 611 One Vase Floribunda Roses, three stems, one variety or mixed: 1st – Catherine Minford
CLASS 612 One Vase Floribunda Roses, one stem: 1st – Sharon Wilson; 2nd – John Mackey
CLASS 613 One Vase Roses, three stems, any other variety: 1st – Catherine Minford; 2nd – David McWilliam; 3rd - Catherine Minford
CLASS 614 Eight stems, Sweet Pea, one variety or mixed: 1st – Catherine Minford; 2nd – David McWilliam; 3rd - Catherine Minford
CLASS 615 One Vase of Dahlias, one variety/mixed: 1st – Charles Holmes; 2nd – Desi Mills; 3rd - David McWilliam
CLASS 616 One Vase of other Herbaceous Flowers, one variety/mixed: 1st – Sharon Wilson; 2nd – Doreen Crawford; 3rd - Charles Holmes
CLASS 617 One Vase of Annual Flowers, one variety/mixed: 1st – David McWilliam; 2nd – Catherine Minford
CLASS 619 Small Vase of six Viola: 1st - David McWilliam
CLASS 620 Hydrangea, three stems: 1st – David McWilliam; 2nd – Moyra Mills; 3rd - Louise Crawford
CLASS 621 Any other Flowering Shrub, three stems (one variety): 1st – Louise Crawford; 2nd – David McWilliam; 3rd - Sharon Wilson
Pot Plant Section
Best in Section – Helen McAuley
CLASS 622 Foliage plant in pot, not exceeding 8” diameter (exc. Fuchsia): 1st – Melvin Gray; 2nd – David McWilliam
CLASS 623 Plant in bloom, in pot, not exceeding 8” diameter (exc. Fuchsia): 1st – Doreen Crawford; 2nd – Doreen Crawford; 3rd - Doreen Crawford
CLASS 624 One Pelargonium / Geranium – Any variety: 1st – Doreen Crawford; 2nd – Doreen Crawford; 3rd - Doreen Crawford
CLASS 629 One Cactus or Succulent in Pot, up to and including 12” diameter: 1st – Helen McAuley; 2nd – David McWilliam; 3rd - Helen McAuley
VEGETABLES
THE JIM MCKAY CUP (Best Vegetable Exhibit) – Winner – Graham Seymour
THE KINNEY ROSE BOWL – Winner – Graham Seymour
CLASS 630 3 Carrots: 1st – Graham Seymour
CLASS 631 3 Globe Beetroot: 1st – Graham Seymour; 2nd – John Mackey; 3rd - John Mackey
CLASS 632 6 Shallots (culinary): 1st – David McWilliam; 2nd – Graham Seymour; 3rd - David McWilliam
CLASS 633 3 Onions: 1st – Alan Moore; 2nd – John Mackey
CLASS 634 6 Pea Pods: 1st – Graham Seymour; 2nd – Doreen Crawford; 3rd - Catherine Minford
CLASS 635 6 Pods Broad Beans: 1st – Graham Seymour; 2nd – Doreen Crawford; 3rd - Dave Hoy
CLASS 636 1 Head of Garden Cabbage: 1st – Alan Moore; 2nd – Alan Moore
CLASS 637 1 Head of Lettuce – Any variety: 1st – John Mackey; 2nd – Catherine Minford
CLASS 638 6 Spray Parsley: 1st – Graham Seymour; 2nd – Matt Crawford; 3rd - John Mackey
CLASS 639 3 Sticks Rhubarb: 1st – David McWilliam; 2nd – David McWilliam; 3rd - Dave Hoy
CLASS 640 3 Potatoes (Coloured): 1st – Graham Seymour; 2nd – John Mackey; 3rd - Alan Moore
CLASS 641 3 Potatoes (White): 1st – Graham Seymour; 2nd – Catherine Minford; 3rd - Catherine Minford
CLASS 642 3 varieties of culinary Herbs in small vase: 1st – Graham Seymou; 2nd – David McWilliam; 3rd - Alan Moore
CLASS 643 Any other vegetable: 1st – Graham Seymour; 2nd – John Mackey; 3rd - Alan Moore
FRUIT
Best in Section – John Mackey
CLASS 644 12 Strawberries on a plate: 1st – Doreen Crawford
CLASS 645 12 Raspberries on a plate: 1st - Alan Moore
CLASS 646 Blackcurrants - 6 sprigs: 1st – John Mackey; 2nd – Samuel Crawford; 3rd - Graham Seymour
CLASS 647 Redcurrants - 6 sprigs: 1st - Samuel Crawford
CLASS 649 Any other fruit: 1st- Graham Seymour
YFC HORTICULTURE SECTION
Best in Section – Catherine Minford
CLASS 652 Any other vegetable: 1st – Catherine Minford; 2nd – Catherine Minford; 3rd - Glen Walker
CLASS 653 A Plant in a pot, not exceeding 8” diameter: 1st – Catherine Minford; 2nd – Catherine Minford
HOME INDUSTRIES
HOME MADE PRESERVES
Sponsored by B Craigs, Ballyclare & Apperley’s Butchers.
THE MISS G. LEWIS TROPHY (Most points in the Preserves Section) – Jean Graham
Best in Section – Jean Graham
CLASS 659 Pot Rhubarb Jam: 1st – Jean Graham; 2nd – Dave Hoy; 3rd - Linda Millar
CLASS 660 Pot Raspberry Jam: 1st – Helen Coulter; 2nd – Elizabeth Mackey; 3rd - Sarah Gordon
CLASS 661 Pot Strawberry Jam: 1st – Sarah Gordon; 2nd – Elizabeth Mackey; 3rd - Jesse Buwalda
CLASS 662 Pot Gooseberry Jam: 1st – Doreen Crawford; 2nd – Jean Graham; 3rd - Linda Millar
CLASS 663 Pot Blackcurrant Jam: 1st – Deborah McNabney; 2nd – Mary Crothers; 3rd - Graham Seymour
CLASS 664 Pot of any other variety Jam: 1st – Margaret Matthews; 2nd – Graham Seymour; 3rd - Jean Graham
CLASS 665 Pot of Jelly – any variety: 1st – Dave Hoy; 2nd – Helen Coulter; 3rd - Graham Seymour
CLASS 666 Pot of Lemon Curd: 1st – Jean Graham; 2nd – Joan Ward; 3rd - Mary Crothers
CLASS 667 Pot of Marmalade: 1st – Ross McGookin; 2nd – Jean Graham; 3rd - Elizabeth Mackey
CLASS 668 Pot Chutney: 1st – Jean Graham; 2nd – Hazel Shields; 3rd - Jennifer Livingstone
EGGS
Sponsored by Ballygarvey Eggs, Ballymena.
CLASS 669 3 Hen Eggs, brown: 1st – Sharon Wilson; 2nd – Ellen Fullerton; 3rd - Erin Buick
CLASS 670 3 Hen Eggs, any other one colour: 1st – Maisie Ford; 2nd – Allison Matthews; 3rd - Charlotte McKeown
CLASS 671 3 Bantam Hen Eggs, any one colour: 1st – Ellen Fullerton; 2nd – Maisie Ford; 3rd - Samuel Crawford
CLASS 672 3 Duck Eggs, any one colour: 1st – Emma Hoy; 2nd – Charlotte McKeown; 3rd - Alan Henderson
CLASS 673 One Hen Egg, to be broken into a saucer by the Judge, to be judged for quality and freshness: 1st – Allison Matthews; 2nd – Erin Buick; 3rd - Anne Ford
BAKING
Sponsored by B Craigs, Ballyclare, Country Cake Designs, Antrim & Apperley’s Butchers, Antrim
THE JAMES BAIRD MEMORIAL CUP (Most points in the Baking Section) – Joan Ward
THE A.I.B. PERPETUAL TROPHY (YFC) – Winner – Ellen Fullerton
Best in Section – Elaine Leinster
CLASS 674 2 Farls Griddle Soda Bread: 1st – Joan Wallace; 2nd – Joan Ward; 3rd - Helen Coulter
CLASS 675 Oven Wheaten Bread: 1st – Linda Millar; 2nd – Margaret Pearson; 3rd - Linda Millar
CLASS 676 4 Pancakes: 1st – Helen Coulter; 2nd – Rose Hoy; 3rd - Sharon Wallace
CLASS 678 4 Scones – Any other variety: 1st – Helen Price; 2nd – Hazel Coalter; 3rd - Joan Ward
CLASS 679 Tea Loaf: 1st – Elaine Leinster; 2nd – Rose Hoy; 3rd - Joan Wallace
CLASS 680 4 Shortbread Biscuits: 1st – Helen Coulter; 2nd – Joan Ward; 3rd - Rhonda Featherstone
CLASS 681 4 Biscuits - Any other variety: 1st – Linda Millar; 2nd – Joan Wallace; 3rd - Emma Clements
CLASS 682 4 Chocolate Brownies: 1st – Kelly McConnell; 2nd – Alwyn Lorimer; 3rd - Carrie McClenaghan
CLASS 683 4 Florentines: 2nd – Joan Ward
CLASS 684 4 Butterfly Buns: 1st – Kelly McConnell; 2nd – Joan Ward; 3rd - Margaret Pearson
CLASS 685 4 Carrot Cake Squares (Decorated): 1st – Joan Ward; 2nd – Joan Wallace
CLASS 686 Fat Free Sponge (unfilled): 1st – Thelma Rea; 2nd – Margaret Pearson; 3rd - Joan Wallace
CLASS 687 Victoria Sandwich (filled): 1st – Jennifer Livingston; 2nd – Kelly McConnell; 3rd - Helen Price
CLASS 688 Fruit Tart (any kind of fruit): 1st – Margaret Pearson; 2nd – Elizabeth Mackey
CLASS 689 Decorated Novelty Cake (Judged for decoration only): 1st – Kelly McConnell; 2nd – Hazel Shields; 3rd - Ellen Fullerton
Junior Baker Competitions (Restricted to Age 13 – 17).
CLASS 691 4 Tray Bakes (any one variety): 1st – Caroline McConnell; 2nd – Sarah McNeilly; 3rd - Caroline McConnell
WORK
J. L. CLARKE PERPETUAL CUP (Most points in the Work Section)– Winner – Patricia Park
THE WINDERMERE PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP (Most points in the Knitting classes)
Winner – Margaret Graham
Best in Section – Zoe Moreland
CLASS 692 Any Hand Knitted Garment for a Baby: 1st – Joan Ward; 2nd – Margaret Graham; 3rd - Jennifer Livingstone
CLASS 693 Any Other Hand Knitted Item: 1st – Maggie Thompson; 2nd – Margaret Graham; 3rd - Ellen Allen
CLASS 694 A Hand Knit or Crocheted Garment for an Adult: 1st – Margaret Martin; 2nd – Wilma Mackarel; 3rd - Carol Borland
CLASS 695 A Crocheted Baby Blanket (up to Cot size): 1st – Lynn Shaw; 2nd – Marian Morrow; 3rd - Karen Magee
CLASS 696 A Crocheted Blanket (lap blanket to Single bed size): 1st – Patricia Park; 2nd – Eileen Dalton; 3rd - Alice Heatley
CLASS 697 A Crocheted Blanket (Double to King bed size): 1st – Marian Morrow; 2nd – Joy Park; 3rd - Marian Morrow
CLASS 698 Any Other Article in Crochet: 1st – Moira Bell; 2nd – Lynn Shaw; 3rd - Pat Duddy
CLASS 699 Any Article in Patchwork: 1st – Zoe Moreland; 2nd – Zoe Moreland; 3rd - Myra Hutchinson
CLASS 700 A Soft Toy: 1st – Alice Heatley; 2nd – Helen Halus; 3rd - Maggie Thompson
CLASS 701 Any Article in Embroidery: 1st – Diane Thompson; 2nd – Maggie Thompson; 3rd - Wiemy Erwin
CLASS 702 Any Article in Counted Cross Stitch: 1st – Karen Magee; 2nd – Pamela Duddy; 3rd - Margaret Matthews
CLASS 704 A Beaded Jug cover (20-inch diameter): 1st – Patricia Park; 2nd – Patricia Park; 3rd - Margaret Hamill
CLASS 705 Any Other Work Item: 1st – Miranda George; 2nd – Sharon Smith; 3rd - Diana Thompson
CRAFT
Sponsored by SE McKay & Sons Ltd (Oil & Fuel Products)
Best in Section – Pamela Walker
CLASS 707 A Framed Painting: 1st – Catherine Minford; 2nd – Wendy Kennedy; 3rd - Chloe Dickey
CLASS 708 A Macrame Plant Hanger (with pot): 1st – Pamela Walker; 2nd – Pamela Walker
CLASS 709 A Key Fob (any medium): 1st – Mary Crothers; 2nd – Pamela Duddy; 3rd - Razzie
CLASS 710 A Fabric covered Box with a lid:1st – Mary Crothers; 2nd – Jean Smyth; 3rd - Ellen Fullerton
CLASS 711 A Handmade Card: 1st – Pat Duddy; 2nd – Karen Magee
CLASS 712 Any Craft made from Recycled Items: 1st – Patricia Grant; 2nd – Diane Thompson
CLASS 713 Any other craft item: 1st – Patricia Grant; 2nd – Diane Thompson; 3rd - Mary Crothers
YOUNG FARMERS CRAFT COMPETITION
Sponsored by WG Crawford, Joinery.
Best in Section – Catherine Minford
CLASS 714 A Craft Item - 12-18 age group: 1st – Flora Clark
CLASS 715 A Craft Item - 19-30 age group: 1st – Catherine Minford: 2nd – Catherine Minford: 3rd - Leanne Nicholl
CLASS 716 A Flowerpot Character - 12-18 age group: 1st – Flora Clark; 2nd – Ellen Fullerton
CLASS 717 A Flowerpot Character - 19-30 age group: 1st – Catherine Minford; 2nd – Catherine Minford; 3rd - Georgia Nicholl
CLASS 718 A Wild Bird Feeder made from Recycled Materials - 12-18 age group: 1st – Flora Clarke; 2nd – Ellen Fullerton; 3rd - Lewis Clarke
CLASS 719 A Wild Bird Feeder made from Recycled Materials - 19-30 age group: 1st – Catherine Minford; 2nd – Catherine Minford; 3rd - Catherine Minford
PHOTOGRAPHY
Sponsored by Stephen Caldwell, Photography.
Best in Section – Alana Shields
CLASS 720 Colour Photo - subject “Big Machines”- taken by a 13–18-year-old: 1st – Katie-Rose Wallace; 2nd – Katie-Rose Wallace; 3rd - Tom Walker
CLASS 721 Colour Photo - subject “Friends” - taken by a 13–18-year-old: 1st – Flora Clark; 2nd – Ellen Fullerton; 3rd - Caroline McConnell
CLASS 722 Subject “Open” - taken by a 13–18-year-old: 1st – Alana Shields; 2nd – Ellen Fullerton; 3rd - Flora Clark
CLASS 723 Colour Photo - subject “A Portrait” - taken by an adult: 1st – John Mackey
CLASS 724 Colour Photo - subject “A Lake or River” - taken by an adult: 1st – John Mackey; 2nd – Caroline Fullerton; 3rd - Colleen Hamill
CLASS 725 Subject “Open” - taken by an adult: 1st – Kelly McConnell; 2nd – Colleen Hamill; 3rd - Rachel Buick
CLASS 726 Black & White Photo. Subject “Open”: 1st – Caroline Fullerton; 2nd – Kelly McConnell; 3rd - Caroline Fullerton
CHILDREN’S SECTION
Sponsored by Randalstown Dental Clinic.
Best in Section – Zoe Higgins
Under 8 years old
CLASS 727 “An Olympic Games Victory Bouquet” displayed in a vase or container: 1st – Zoe Higgins; 2nd – Erin Buick
CLASS 728 4 Digestive Biscuits Decorated: 1st – Zoe Higgins; 2nd – Jacob McNeilly; 3rd - Stella Stevenson
CLASS 729 A Colour Photo featuring a toy: 1st – Erin Buick; 2nd – Evan Smyth; 3rd - Charlotte McKeown
CLASS 730 A Colour Photo – Any Subject: 1st – Charlotte Clements; 2nd – Charlotte McKeown; 3rd - Finn Burnside
CLASS 731 A Painted Pebble: 1st – Adalyn Wallace; 2nd – Erin Buick; 3rd - Charlotte McKeown
CLASS 732 Picture A4, any medium – “Games”: 1st – Maisie Wallace; 2nd – Charlotte McKeown
CLASS 733 A Handmade Card: 1st – Charlotte McKeown; 2nd – Charlotte McKeown; 3rd - Maisie Wallace
CLASS 734 An Olympic Medal: 1st – Stella Stevenson; 2nd – Charlotte McKeown; 3rd - Zoe Higgins
CLASS 735 Any Other Craft Item not classified above: 1st – Charlotte McKeown; 2nd – Charlotte McKeown; 3rd - Jacob McNeilly
8 – 12 years old
Best in Section – Jude Stevenson
CLASS 736 “An Olympic Games Victory Bouquet” displayed in a vase or container: 1st – Lila Burnside; 2nd – Anna Hassard; 3rd - Eliza Alexander/Beth Ford
CLASS 737 4 Muffins (any variety): 1st – Robert Clements; 2nd – Joseph Stevenson
CLASS 738 4 Brownies: 1st – Jude Stevenson; 2nd – Olivia McConnell; 3rd - Eliza Alexander
CLASS 739 A Colour Photo Featuring Buildings: 1st – Isla Alexander
CLASS 740 A Colour Photo featuring Pets: 1st – Emma Smyth; 2nd – Eliza Alexander; 3rd - Isla Alexander
CLASS 741 A Colour Photo – Any Subject: 1st – Ezra Kennedy; 2nd – Robert Clements; 3rd - Beth Ford
CLASS 743 A Handmade Card: 1st – Isla Alexander; 2nd – Hannah McNeilly
CLASS 744 3 Olympic Medals: 1st – Connor McCullough; 2nd – Emily Smith
CLASS 745 Any Other Craft Item not classified above: 1st – Hannah McNeilly; 2nd – Joseph Stevenson; 3rd - Jude Stevenson
