The Horticulture and Home Industries Marquee at Antrim Show was buzzing as 160 plus exhibitors competed for prizes in different classes.

Many exhibitors came from local Young Farmers Clubs, Woman’s Institutes, The Ladies Shed Antrim and craft groups.

There was Floral Art, Horticulture, Home Baking, Jam, Needlework, Craft and much more, creating a colourful display for visitors to view. Members of six local Woman’s Institutes created wonderful displays for the WI Team competition. The Title this year was “Elevenses” and the winner was Randalstown WI.

Thank you to the exhibitors for taking part and congratulations to all the winners.

Antrim Agricultural Society are indebted to local companies who provide sponsorship for the Annual Show.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE TEAM COMPETITION

Sponsored by Woodbank House Vintage Tearoom, Garvagh

Class 601 Theme: ‘Elevenses’

Antrim WI Tyrone Crystal rose bowl - Overall Winner – Randalstown WI

The Alice Kidd Cup – Best Craft Item – Muckamore WI

The Joy Swann Cup – Best Baked Item - Crumlin WI

1st – Randalstown WI; 2nd – Kells & Connor WI; 3rd - Crumlin WI

DECORATIVE AND FLORAL ART

Sponsored by JR Frew Accountants.

The Overall Theme for 2024:

“Olympic Splendor”

THE GETTY PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP (Best in Section) – Colleen Hamill

THE MR. & MRS. C.G. BLACKBOURNE TROPHY – Colleen Hamill

OPEN CLASS

CLASS 602 “Ringing in Success”: 1st – Colleen Hamill; 2nd – Moyra Mills; 3rd - Sharon Wilson

THE HELEN ROSS SILVER SALVER – Anne Ford

NOVICE/BEGINNERS CLASS

CLASS 603 “Winning Colours”: 1st – Anne Ford; 2nd – Hazel Coalter; 3rd - Laureen Olphert

PETITE CLASS

CLASS 604 “Tiny Triumphs”: 1st – Colleen Hamill; 2nd – Sharon Wilson; 3rd - Joan Kelly

THE TAYLOR TROPHY (Best YFC Exhibit) – Emma Mills

YFC CLASS (19 -30 age group)

CLASS 605 “Race for Gold”: 1st – Emma Mills; 2nd – Leanne Nicholl; 3rd - Catherine Minford

YFC CLASS (12 -18 age group)

CLASS 606 “Race for Gold”: 1st – Lauren Wilson; 2nd – Flora Clark

HORTICULTURE

Sponsored by McKervill Neilly Solicitors and Coleman’s Garden Centre.

CLASS 607 Top Vase Competition: 1st – Charles Holmes; 2nd – Charles Holmes; 3rd - Sharon Wilson

CLASS 608 Top Tray Competition (3 kinds of vegetable): 1st – Graham Seymour

FLOWERS AND POT PLANTS

THE R.J. WILSON MEMORIAL PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP (Most points in Flowers & Pot Plant Section) – David McWilliam

THE JIM CRAWFORD MEMORIAL CUP – (Best Exhibit) – Charles Holmes

Flower Section

Best in Section – Charles Holmes

CLASS 609 One Vase H.T. Roses, one bloom.: 1st – Sharon Wilson; 2nd – John Mackey

CLASS 610 One Vase H.T. Roses, three stems, one variety or mixed: 1st – Catherine Minford

CLASS 611 One Vase Floribunda Roses, three stems, one variety or mixed: 1st – Catherine Minford

CLASS 612 One Vase Floribunda Roses, one stem: 1st – Sharon Wilson; 2nd – John Mackey

CLASS 613 One Vase Roses, three stems, any other variety: 1st – Catherine Minford; 2nd – David McWilliam; 3rd - Catherine Minford

CLASS 614 Eight stems, Sweet Pea, one variety or mixed: 1st – Catherine Minford; 2nd – David McWilliam; 3rd - Catherine Minford

CLASS 615 One Vase of Dahlias, one variety/mixed: 1st – Charles Holmes; 2nd – Desi Mills; 3rd - David McWilliam

CLASS 616 One Vase of other Herbaceous Flowers, one variety/mixed: 1st – Sharon Wilson; 2nd – Doreen Crawford; 3rd - Charles Holmes

CLASS 617 One Vase of Annual Flowers, one variety/mixed: 1st – David McWilliam; 2nd – Catherine Minford

CLASS 619 Small Vase of six Viola: 1st - David McWilliam

CLASS 620 Hydrangea, three stems: 1st – David McWilliam; 2nd – Moyra Mills; 3rd - Louise Crawford

CLASS 621 Any other Flowering Shrub, three stems (one variety): 1st – Louise Crawford; 2nd – David McWilliam; 3rd - Sharon Wilson

Pot Plant Section

Best in Section – Helen McAuley

CLASS 622 Foliage plant in pot, not exceeding 8” diameter (exc. Fuchsia): 1st – Melvin Gray; 2nd – David McWilliam

CLASS 623 Plant in bloom, in pot, not exceeding 8” diameter (exc. Fuchsia): 1st – Doreen Crawford; 2nd – Doreen Crawford; 3rd - Doreen Crawford

CLASS 624 One Pelargonium / Geranium – Any variety: 1st – Doreen Crawford; 2nd – Doreen Crawford; 3rd - Doreen Crawford

CLASS 629 One Cactus or Succulent in Pot, up to and including 12” diameter: 1st – Helen McAuley; 2nd – David McWilliam; 3rd - Helen McAuley

VEGETABLES

THE JIM MCKAY CUP (Best Vegetable Exhibit) – Winner – Graham Seymour

THE KINNEY ROSE BOWL – Winner – Graham Seymour

CLASS 630 3 Carrots: 1st – Graham Seymour

CLASS 631 3 Globe Beetroot: 1st – Graham Seymour; 2nd – John Mackey; 3rd - John Mackey

CLASS 632 6 Shallots (culinary): 1st – David McWilliam; 2nd – Graham Seymour; 3rd - David McWilliam

CLASS 633 3 Onions: 1st – Alan Moore; 2nd – John Mackey

CLASS 634 6 Pea Pods: 1st – Graham Seymour; 2nd – Doreen Crawford; 3rd - Catherine Minford

CLASS 635 6 Pods Broad Beans: 1st – Graham Seymour; 2nd – Doreen Crawford; 3rd - Dave Hoy

CLASS 636 1 Head of Garden Cabbage: 1st – Alan Moore; 2nd – Alan Moore

CLASS 637 1 Head of Lettuce – Any variety: 1st – John Mackey; 2nd – Catherine Minford

CLASS 638 6 Spray Parsley: 1st – Graham Seymour; 2nd – Matt Crawford; 3rd - John Mackey

CLASS 639 3 Sticks Rhubarb: 1st – David McWilliam; 2nd – David McWilliam; 3rd - Dave Hoy

CLASS 640 3 Potatoes (Coloured): 1st – Graham Seymour; 2nd – John Mackey; 3rd - Alan Moore

CLASS 641 3 Potatoes (White): 1st – Graham Seymour; 2nd – Catherine Minford; 3rd - Catherine Minford

CLASS 642 3 varieties of culinary Herbs in small vase: 1st – Graham Seymou; 2nd – David McWilliam; 3rd - Alan Moore

CLASS 643 Any other vegetable: 1st – Graham Seymour; 2nd – John Mackey; 3rd - Alan Moore

FRUIT

Best in Section – John Mackey

CLASS 644 12 Strawberries on a plate: 1st – Doreen Crawford

CLASS 645 12 Raspberries on a plate: 1st - Alan Moore

CLASS 646 Blackcurrants - 6 sprigs: 1st – John Mackey; 2nd – Samuel Crawford; 3rd - Graham Seymour

CLASS 647 Redcurrants - 6 sprigs: 1st - Samuel Crawford

CLASS 649 Any other fruit: 1st- Graham Seymour

YFC HORTICULTURE SECTION

Best in Section – Catherine Minford

CLASS 652 Any other vegetable: 1st – Catherine Minford; 2nd – Catherine Minford; 3rd - Glen Walker

CLASS 653 A Plant in a pot, not exceeding 8” diameter: 1st – Catherine Minford; 2nd – Catherine Minford

HOME INDUSTRIES

HOME MADE PRESERVES

Sponsored by B Craigs, Ballyclare & Apperley’s Butchers.

THE MISS G. LEWIS TROPHY (Most points in the Preserves Section) – Jean Graham

Best in Section – Jean Graham

CLASS 659 Pot Rhubarb Jam: 1st – Jean Graham; 2nd – Dave Hoy; 3rd - Linda Millar

CLASS 660 Pot Raspberry Jam: 1st – Helen Coulter; 2nd – Elizabeth Mackey; 3rd - Sarah Gordon

CLASS 661 Pot Strawberry Jam: 1st – Sarah Gordon; 2nd – Elizabeth Mackey; 3rd - Jesse Buwalda

CLASS 662 Pot Gooseberry Jam: 1st – Doreen Crawford; 2nd – Jean Graham; 3rd - Linda Millar

CLASS 663 Pot Blackcurrant Jam: 1st – Deborah McNabney; 2nd – Mary Crothers; 3rd - Graham Seymour

CLASS 664 Pot of any other variety Jam: 1st – Margaret Matthews; 2nd – Graham Seymour; 3rd - Jean Graham

CLASS 665 Pot of Jelly – any variety: 1st – Dave Hoy; 2nd – Helen Coulter; 3rd - Graham Seymour

CLASS 666 Pot of Lemon Curd: 1st – Jean Graham; 2nd – Joan Ward; 3rd - Mary Crothers

CLASS 667 Pot of Marmalade: 1st – Ross McGookin; 2nd – Jean Graham; 3rd - Elizabeth Mackey

CLASS 668 Pot Chutney: 1st – Jean Graham; 2nd – Hazel Shields; 3rd - Jennifer Livingstone

EGGS

Sponsored by Ballygarvey Eggs, Ballymena.

CLASS 669 3 Hen Eggs, brown: 1st – Sharon Wilson; 2nd – Ellen Fullerton; 3rd - Erin Buick

CLASS 670 3 Hen Eggs, any other one colour: 1st – Maisie Ford; 2nd – Allison Matthews; 3rd - Charlotte McKeown

CLASS 671 3 Bantam Hen Eggs, any one colour: 1st – Ellen Fullerton; 2nd – Maisie Ford; 3rd - Samuel Crawford

CLASS 672 3 Duck Eggs, any one colour: 1st – Emma Hoy; 2nd – Charlotte McKeown; 3rd - Alan Henderson

CLASS 673 One Hen Egg, to be broken into a saucer by the Judge, to be judged for quality and freshness: 1st – Allison Matthews; 2nd – Erin Buick; 3rd - Anne Ford

BAKING

Sponsored by B Craigs, Ballyclare, Country Cake Designs, Antrim & Apperley’s Butchers, Antrim

THE JAMES BAIRD MEMORIAL CUP (Most points in the Baking Section) – Joan Ward

THE A.I.B. PERPETUAL TROPHY (YFC) – Winner – Ellen Fullerton

Best in Section – Elaine Leinster

CLASS 674 2 Farls Griddle Soda Bread: 1st – Joan Wallace; 2nd – Joan Ward; 3rd - Helen Coulter

CLASS 675 Oven Wheaten Bread: 1st – Linda Millar; 2nd – Margaret Pearson; 3rd - Linda Millar

CLASS 676 4 Pancakes: 1st – Helen Coulter; 2nd – Rose Hoy; 3rd - Sharon Wallace

CLASS 678 4 Scones – Any other variety: 1st – Helen Price; 2nd – Hazel Coalter; 3rd - Joan Ward

CLASS 679 Tea Loaf: 1st – Elaine Leinster; 2nd – Rose Hoy; 3rd - Joan Wallace

CLASS 680 4 Shortbread Biscuits: 1st – Helen Coulter; 2nd – Joan Ward; 3rd - Rhonda Featherstone

CLASS 681 4 Biscuits - Any other variety: 1st – Linda Millar; 2nd – Joan Wallace; 3rd - Emma Clements

CLASS 682 4 Chocolate Brownies: 1st – Kelly McConnell; 2nd – Alwyn Lorimer; 3rd - Carrie McClenaghan

CLASS 683 4 Florentines: 2nd – Joan Ward

CLASS 684 4 Butterfly Buns: 1st – Kelly McConnell; 2nd – Joan Ward; 3rd - Margaret Pearson

CLASS 685 4 Carrot Cake Squares (Decorated): 1st – Joan Ward; 2nd – Joan Wallace

CLASS 686 Fat Free Sponge (unfilled): 1st – Thelma Rea; 2nd – Margaret Pearson; 3rd - Joan Wallace

CLASS 687 Victoria Sandwich (filled): 1st – Jennifer Livingston; 2nd – Kelly McConnell; 3rd - Helen Price

CLASS 688 Fruit Tart (any kind of fruit): 1st – Margaret Pearson; 2nd – Elizabeth Mackey

CLASS 689 Decorated Novelty Cake (Judged for decoration only): 1st – Kelly McConnell; 2nd – Hazel Shields; 3rd - Ellen Fullerton

Junior Baker Competitions (Restricted to Age 13 – 17).

CLASS 691 4 Tray Bakes (any one variety): 1st – Caroline McConnell; 2nd – Sarah McNeilly; 3rd - Caroline McConnell

WORK

J. L. CLARKE PERPETUAL CUP (Most points in the Work Section)– Winner – Patricia Park

THE WINDERMERE PERPETUAL CHALLENGE CUP (Most points in the Knitting classes)

Winner – Margaret Graham

Best in Section – Zoe Moreland

CLASS 692 Any Hand Knitted Garment for a Baby: 1st – Joan Ward; 2nd – Margaret Graham; 3rd - Jennifer Livingstone

CLASS 693 Any Other Hand Knitted Item: 1st – Maggie Thompson; 2nd – Margaret Graham; 3rd - Ellen Allen

CLASS 694 A Hand Knit or Crocheted Garment for an Adult: 1st – Margaret Martin; 2nd – Wilma Mackarel; 3rd - Carol Borland

CLASS 695 A Crocheted Baby Blanket (up to Cot size): 1st – Lynn Shaw; 2nd – Marian Morrow; 3rd - Karen Magee

CLASS 696 A Crocheted Blanket (lap blanket to Single bed size): 1st – Patricia Park; 2nd – Eileen Dalton; 3rd - Alice Heatley

CLASS 697 A Crocheted Blanket (Double to King bed size): 1st – Marian Morrow; 2nd – Joy Park; 3rd - Marian Morrow

CLASS 698 Any Other Article in Crochet: 1st – Moira Bell; 2nd – Lynn Shaw; 3rd - Pat Duddy

CLASS 699 Any Article in Patchwork: 1st – Zoe Moreland; 2nd – Zoe Moreland; 3rd - Myra Hutchinson

CLASS 700 A Soft Toy: 1st – Alice Heatley; 2nd – Helen Halus; 3rd - Maggie Thompson

CLASS 701 Any Article in Embroidery: 1st – Diane Thompson; 2nd – Maggie Thompson; 3rd - Wiemy Erwin

CLASS 702 Any Article in Counted Cross Stitch: 1st – Karen Magee; 2nd – Pamela Duddy; 3rd - Margaret Matthews

CLASS 704 A Beaded Jug cover (20-inch diameter): 1st – Patricia Park; 2nd – Patricia Park; 3rd - Margaret Hamill

CLASS 705 Any Other Work Item: 1st – Miranda George; 2nd – Sharon Smith; 3rd - Diana Thompson

CRAFT

Sponsored by SE McKay & Sons Ltd (Oil & Fuel Products)

Best in Section – Pamela Walker

CLASS 707 A Framed Painting: 1st – Catherine Minford; 2nd – Wendy Kennedy; 3rd - Chloe Dickey

CLASS 708 A Macrame Plant Hanger (with pot): 1st – Pamela Walker; 2nd – Pamela Walker

CLASS 709 A Key Fob (any medium): 1st – Mary Crothers; 2nd – Pamela Duddy; 3rd - Razzie

CLASS 710 A Fabric covered Box with a lid:1st – Mary Crothers; 2nd – Jean Smyth; 3rd - Ellen Fullerton

CLASS 711 A Handmade Card: 1st – Pat Duddy; 2nd – Karen Magee

CLASS 712 Any Craft made from Recycled Items: 1st – Patricia Grant; 2nd – Diane Thompson

CLASS 713 Any other craft item: 1st – Patricia Grant; 2nd – Diane Thompson; 3rd - Mary Crothers

YOUNG FARMERS CRAFT COMPETITION

Sponsored by WG Crawford, Joinery.

Best in Section – Catherine Minford

CLASS 714 A Craft Item - 12-18 age group: 1st – Flora Clark

CLASS 715 A Craft Item - 19-30 age group: 1st – Catherine Minford: 2nd – Catherine Minford: 3rd - Leanne Nicholl

CLASS 716 A Flowerpot Character - 12-18 age group: 1st – Flora Clark; 2nd – Ellen Fullerton

CLASS 717 A Flowerpot Character - 19-30 age group: 1st – Catherine Minford; 2nd – Catherine Minford; 3rd - Georgia Nicholl

CLASS 718 A Wild Bird Feeder made from Recycled Materials - 12-18 age group: 1st – Flora Clarke; 2nd – Ellen Fullerton; 3rd - Lewis Clarke

CLASS 719 A Wild Bird Feeder made from Recycled Materials - 19-30 age group: 1st – Catherine Minford; 2nd – Catherine Minford; 3rd - Catherine Minford

PHOTOGRAPHY

Sponsored by Stephen Caldwell, Photography.

Best in Section – Alana Shields

CLASS 720 Colour Photo - subject “Big Machines”- taken by a 13–18-year-old: 1st – Katie-Rose Wallace; 2nd – Katie-Rose Wallace; 3rd - Tom Walker

CLASS 721 Colour Photo - subject “Friends” - taken by a 13–18-year-old: 1st – Flora Clark; 2nd – Ellen Fullerton; 3rd - Caroline McConnell

CLASS 722 Subject “Open” - taken by a 13–18-year-old: 1st – Alana Shields; 2nd – Ellen Fullerton; 3rd - Flora Clark

CLASS 723 Colour Photo - subject “A Portrait” - taken by an adult: 1st – John Mackey

CLASS 724 Colour Photo - subject “A Lake or River” - taken by an adult: 1st – John Mackey; 2nd – Caroline Fullerton; 3rd - Colleen Hamill

CLASS 725 Subject “Open” - taken by an adult: 1st – Kelly McConnell; 2nd – Colleen Hamill; 3rd - Rachel Buick

CLASS 726 Black & White Photo. Subject “Open”: 1st – Caroline Fullerton; 2nd – Kelly McConnell; 3rd - Caroline Fullerton

CHILDREN’S SECTION

Sponsored by Randalstown Dental Clinic.

Best in Section – Zoe Higgins

Under 8 years old

CLASS 727 “An Olympic Games Victory Bouquet” displayed in a vase or container: 1st – Zoe Higgins; 2nd – Erin Buick

CLASS 728 4 Digestive Biscuits Decorated: 1st – Zoe Higgins; 2nd – Jacob McNeilly; 3rd - Stella Stevenson

CLASS 729 A Colour Photo featuring a toy: 1st – Erin Buick; 2nd – Evan Smyth; 3rd - Charlotte McKeown

CLASS 730 A Colour Photo – Any Subject: 1st – Charlotte Clements; 2nd – Charlotte McKeown; 3rd - Finn Burnside

CLASS 731 A Painted Pebble: 1st – Adalyn Wallace; 2nd – Erin Buick; 3rd - Charlotte McKeown

CLASS 732 Picture A4, any medium – “Games”: 1st – Maisie Wallace; 2nd – Charlotte McKeown

CLASS 733 A Handmade Card: 1st – Charlotte McKeown; 2nd – Charlotte McKeown; 3rd - Maisie Wallace

CLASS 734 An Olympic Medal: 1st – Stella Stevenson; 2nd – Charlotte McKeown; 3rd - Zoe Higgins

CLASS 735 Any Other Craft Item not classified above: 1st – Charlotte McKeown; 2nd – Charlotte McKeown; 3rd - Jacob McNeilly

8 – 12 years old

Best in Section – Jude Stevenson

CLASS 736 “An Olympic Games Victory Bouquet” displayed in a vase or container: 1st – Lila Burnside; 2nd – Anna Hassard; 3rd - Eliza Alexander/Beth Ford

CLASS 737 4 Muffins (any variety): 1st – Robert Clements; 2nd – Joseph Stevenson

CLASS 738 4 Brownies: 1st – Jude Stevenson; 2nd – Olivia McConnell; 3rd - Eliza Alexander

CLASS 739 A Colour Photo Featuring Buildings: 1st – Isla Alexander

CLASS 740 A Colour Photo featuring Pets: 1st – Emma Smyth; 2nd – Eliza Alexander; 3rd - Isla Alexander

CLASS 741 A Colour Photo – Any Subject: 1st – Ezra Kennedy; 2nd – Robert Clements; 3rd - Beth Ford

CLASS 743 A Handmade Card: 1st – Isla Alexander; 2nd – Hannah McNeilly

CLASS 744 3 Olympic Medals: 1st – Connor McCullough; 2nd – Emily Smith