Hopefully the weather will be kind to allow for a Bank Holiday barbecue

It wasn’t long before other businesses and schools closed as well but a bank holiday is an all encompassing term for a break. It’s not just here that we have them – they’re global and probably a good way of keeping the population sane. May Day was a holiday hundreds of years before the act in 1871 and is tied to agriculture and rural life. Now there are two in May so we’re truly spoiled. Even though I’m self-employed I do try and take a bank holiday Monday off. When I taught in a college Sunday night was filled with gloom for the next day and not having to do that is something I still cherish.
Hopefully the weather will be kind to us and allow the barbecue to be dusted off and cranked up. Mackerel is coming into season now and there is nothing like it when it’s cooked over sizzling hot coals. You can source mackerel around the coasts or from fishmongers or vans. In the recipe here fillets get a quick dip in a salty, sugary brine for an hour before grilling. It tightens the mussels in the flesh and flavours it at the same time. When you have the barbecue on you could whip up a harissa, a middle eastern sauce, to serve with the fish. Scorch a red pepper and a chilli on the grill until blackened then cover for 10 minutes. When cool peel and remove the seeds and blend with garlic, cumin, oil, coriander and smoked paprika. Courgettes are starting to come into season too now and are ideal for cooking on the barbecue. The harissa will bring the fish and vegetables together beautifully and would work equally well with grilled chicken or pork.
A bank holiday is the ideal time to have a leisurely baking day. For something sweet I’ve added a recipe for choux buns with a strawberry and elderflower custard cream. The choux buns are topped with a craquelin, a buttery paste, that gives them a bit of crunch on top. An elderflower flavoured pastry cream is folded into cream and strawberries to fill the buns. There’s a bit of work in the recipe but the taste is the reward you need. And if the weather is inclement there’s nothing like a bit of baking to fill the day.