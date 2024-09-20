Hughes Insurance introduces Community Fund for local initiatives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hughes Insurance has announced the launch of its Community Fund, designed to support community-driven projects that create positive and sustainable impact across Northern Ireland. A funding pot of £24,000 will be distributed throughout 2024 with initial funding now awarded across ten organisations. The selection was made based on the recommendations of Hughes Insurance employees, who submitted applications to provide funding to the groups and organisations that bring meaning to their own communities.

Amongst the first selected recipients are Little Acorns Nursery, Downpatrick, awarded £300 to purchase essential supplies, Bangor FC, who received £500 to purchase new football kits, and the Hedgehog Rescue Centre which received £200 in funding to match funds raised by a Hughes Insurance employee.

Alison Strain at Little Acorns Nursery expressed gratitude for the support, noting the impact during a challenging time for funding. Alison said, “We are extremely grateful to Hughes Insurance for its generous donation. We are a small rural preschool, and in the face of ongoing funding cuts, every contribution we receive is vital and makes a tremendous difference to our operations. This support will be directly applied to purchasing essential supplies that are crucial for the daily needs and development of our children, helping us to continue providing high-quality care and education for the next generation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the Downpatrick and Bangor communities, the fund has been allocated to several other initiatives across Northern Ireland, including Cancer Focus, Air Ambulance, Mourne Stimulus for the purchase of a living-saving defibrillator, Lisburn Downtown Centre for, Lurgan based Clann Eireann GAC to cover Gaelic 4 All travel costs to Croke Park - an initiative created by the GAA for children of any age with additional or complex needs to provide a safe and inclusive environment for them to take part in a typical team game, and assist them with learning ball skills and exercise - and Clan Na Gael GAC, Lurgan for the cost of new kits.

Emma Haughian, Senior Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance

Sarah Balmforth, Director of Human Resource at Hughes Insurance said, “At Hughes Insurance, we believe that our people are our greatest asset, and it’s essential that they feel valued and connected not just within the workplace, but also to the wider community. The Hughes Community Fund allows our employees to actively engage in causes that resonate with them personally, reinforcing our commitment to align with their values. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our team’s enthusiasm and dedication to making a real difference through these initiatives, and we’re excited to support their passion for community involvement.”

Hughes Insurance’ Community Fund aligns with the company's Action for Impact Strategy, an initiative dedicated to their Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance agenda. As part of its Action for Impact initiative, the Hughes Insurance Bursary Scheme, a partnership with the Mary Peter’s Trust, has provided £20,000 in funding to young athletes over the last four years.

Emma Haughian, Senior Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance, said, “The launch of our Community Fund is a significant step forward in ongoing commitments to communities across Northern Ireland. Our staff are at the heart of this initiative, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see them engaged by sharing information on the organisations that mean something to them, and playing a part in deciding where our funding goes. The initiative allows our team to make a real difference in their communities, and whether it's funding essential equipment, supporting local sports teams, or contributing to environmental causes, our aim is to create a lasting positive impact.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Remaining recipients will be announced throughout 2024. To keep up to date with the selection, follow Hughes Insurance on social media, @hughesinsuranceni. For more information on the Hughes Insurance Community Fund and the Action for Impact initiative, visit hughesinsurance.co.uk.