Ireland’s role in Global Food Security will top the agenda at ASA Conference ’25

On Thursday, September 4th , at the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork, Ireland’s role in global food security will top the agenda at the Agricultural Science Association’s (ASA) Annual Conference.

The panel discussions on the day will be moderated by Damien O’Reilly (Irish Co-operative Organisation Society). Experts and primary producers from national and international spheres will assess the agrifood industry’s current state of play while casting an eye towards the future.

ASA President Susan Maher, who launched this year’s conference and theme “Ireland’s role in Global Food Security”, pointed out that, “In 2022, the Global Food Security Index ranked Ireland as the world’s second most food secure country,”

“While that data also ranked Ireland highly in terms of agricultural research and development, work that our ASA members are spearheading on several fronts, it also concluded that significant policy improvements are required to further strengthen Ireland’s standing given the challenging and uncertain international picture.”

Pictured at the launch of the Agricultural Science Association’s (ASA) 2025 Conference, which will be held at Cork’s Rochestown Park Hotel on September 4th, were : Ms. Susan Maher (ASA President, 2024/25) and Mr. Michael Berkery (FBD Trust Chairman).

“At our 2025 Conference, industry leaders will draw from their vast corporate, science and industry-based experience, to discuss Ireland’s food security future and how we, as a collective body, can positively steer the Ireland towards even greater levels of quality, reliability and sustainability.”

However, the ASA President stressed that the 2025 ASA Conference will not just be limited to a single agenda-setting item.

“As has proven the case at previous conferences, much will be discussed and debated over the course of the day, including food production, food waste and the environment, new scientific developments, the cost of living and its many implications, what we can expect from the next Common Agricultural Policy 2028- 2035, the challenges of farm succession and much more.”

The annual ASA conference will be followed by the hugely popular banquet which includes the traditional post-dinner ‘fireside chat’ with a special guest to be announced closer to the conference.

“Action, rather than reaction, is at the heart of the ASA’s work,” said Susan Maher. “And through the impressive range of panellists we have assembled for our 2025 ASA Conference, we’re aiming to drive the narrative within Irish agriculture and food production and challenge all of us to aim higher and do better.”