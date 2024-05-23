Jalex launches largest on farm sale to date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Alexander and the team are busy making preparations for their largest on farm sale to date, scheduled for Saturday 8th June, 1pm.

The sale which will feature 60 first calved outfits, 140 in calf heifers as well as a select offering of ready to work bulls and two heifers with show potential will take place at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown. As is now standard form at a Jalex sale all of the breeding and service information will be available on line in advance of the sale via marteye through H&H auction marts.

A full preview will feature in Farming Life next Saturday.

On farm viewing ahead of the sale welcome, please contact James in advance 07816775501

