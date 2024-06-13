Joskin slurry spreading update

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Agritechnica saw the launch of multiple machines for slurry application from Joskin, including updates to the 12m Pendislide & Penditwist Start spreading booms.

These have been updated from a single macerator to two Scalper macerators, which is said to ensure better slurry distribution and increase the working speed.

The new version is also equipped with gauge wheels on both sides, to maintain a good follow-up of the ground relief, even at higher speeds.

The updated macerator uses a double blade holder, each fitted with six self-sharpening rotating blades, cutting fibre and foreign bodies found in slurry. It also guarantees a greater spreading uniformity thanks to a new air intake in the centre of the knives.

Joskin X-TREM2 tanker

This system eliminates the pulsation effect and ensures a continuous flow through the hoses. Both units are fitted as standard with automation functionality and a control box in the cab. The Pendislide and Penditwist START can be fitted to older Joskin tankers or competitor vehicles.

Tankers have also seen some updates in the range, with the X-Trem2 now available in a capacity of 22 cubic metres on a double axle. This heavy duty tanker is made to work with the heaviest of rear implements while remaining stable, thanks to the standard 800/60 R32 tyres, with options to increase this further to R38 and even R42 wheels.