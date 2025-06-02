Kellswater Charity Tractor Run in aid of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice

The event was in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

After assembling in a field on the Maine Road, just opposite Kellswater Orange Hall, over 40 roadrunners went along the Maine, Slaght, Cockhill, Cromkill, Ballee Road West, Slaght, Kellswater, Magheralane, Ballylurgan, Connaught, Magherabeg, Magheralane, Island, Tullynamullan Roads before returning to the Assembly Field for a tasty barbeque and a raffle.

A spokesperson expressed thanks to main sponsors, LM Paints Limited; the land owners for letting the run through their ground; everyone who gave very kind donations and raffle prizes; all those who took part and everyone who helped in any way to make the event a success.

As well as main sponsors LM Paints Limited, Kellswater would also like to thank the following businesses for their support; Beatty Fuels and Farm Supplies Antrim; J&R Fuels Ltd, Broughshane; Steele Farm Supplies; R Kennedy and Co; JNK Components; Ballymena Engine Spares; Hit The Diff Tractor Parts; GRASSMEN; McCosh’s Spar Kells; Sizzlers Chip Kells; Crawford Components; Arbuckle and Calderwood; The Carrie Restaurant, Kells; Sam Kelly Agri Lime; Kells Auto Paint and Supplies; S.E.McKay and Sons; Graphicattack; Dennison JCB; Dennison Commercials; DennPart ; Motorsport and Spares; Lizzy's Outside Catering; Fane Valley Ballymena; Herron Agri Supplies and Fyfe’s Ballymena

3 . Contributed Lead Tractor, Bryan O'Neill gets the Run underway Photo: Submitted Photo Sales