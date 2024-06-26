Leah is customer service superstar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Asda Bangor colleague, Leah Stevenson, has been praised for outstanding customer service after taking the time to help a visually impaired customer do their weekly shop.

It was an ordinary shift for Leah when she was approached by a lady who asked her for guidance. The customer explained to Leah that she was visually impaired and had some items that she needed to pick up in store. Without a second thought, Leah grabbed a trolley, linked arms with the customer and guided her around the store to pick up everything she needed.

First on the customer’s list was a new pair of summer shorts, Leah started off helping the lady pick the perfect pair by finding the correct size, describing them to her by the style, fit and colour and by having the lady feel the texture of them. Once the shorts were in the bag, they moved onto groceries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arm in arm, Leah proceeded to assist the customer complete her weekly grocery shop. As they headed towards the tills, they just so happened to bump into Leah’s mum, who was delighted to hear the customer say that she should be so proud of Leah.

Asda Bangor colleague, Leah Stevenson, has been praised for outstanding customer service

Leah, Customer Service Colleague at Asda Bangor said: “I love helping people. I took the necessary time with the customer, but I was just doing my job. One of my favourite things about working in customer service is how rewarding it can be, it’s amazing to be able to impact someone else’s day so positively.”