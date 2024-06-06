LMC launch primary school book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new primary school book designed to provide key stage two pupils with facts about food and farming has been developed and published by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

The book, which is the first resource of its kind produced by the Commission, also comprises of educational activities and 10 delicious Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb recipes.

Available to download free online from the resources and publications section of LMC’s education website, food4life.org.uk, this book supports the current Northern Ireland primary teaching curriculum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting LMC marketing and communications manager, Lauren Patterson said: “We are delighted to officially launch this book, which is the latest in our range of educational resources and first in our growing portfolio of primary school tools. Considerable time and effort were spent compiling content, developing age appropriate designs and analysing feedback from teachers to ensure that this resource is something which supports the teaching curriculum and adds true value for pupils.

Pupils from Derryhale Primary School, Co Armagh pictured with LMC demonstrator Wenda Bristow

“The book provides factual information on red meat as part of a healthy balanced diet, where our food comes from, the relationship between farming and the environment and the role of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme. This messaging is reinforced through the provision of a variety of educational activities.”

LMC professionally developed 10 recipes for this resource to encourage adults cooking for young children to incorporate beef and lamb in their diets, while also raising their awareness of the nutritional benefits of these red meats.

Lauren continued: “From mini meatball marina subs to a yummy lamb curry, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. With the recipes clearly separated out into sections on what you will need, ingredients and method, there are opportunities for children to get hands on and help adults in preparing nutritious family meals.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lauren went on to note that the primary book would be shared with thousands of pupils across Northern Ireland in the coming year.

She said: “LMC is delighted to continue our support for teachers in Northern Ireland as we mark twenty-five years of our education programme. The programme continues to grow year on year, with increasing demand for services and expansion of our provisions. Annually LMC delivers 150 primary school cookery demonstrations reaching over 4000 pupils aged 8-11 years.