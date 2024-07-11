Loughriscouse Charolais plan for elite production sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular County Down Charolais breeder Harry Heron is preparing the catalogue for his first ever Elite Production Sale from his noted Loughriscouse herd.

A selection of top drawer females and bulls will be hand picked by Harry to feature in his first ever sale in what is believed to be a brand new format for a local Charolais sale.

The event will be held solely online in a timed format and will be conducted by Harrison and Hetherington Auctioneers via the marteye platform. The auction will open for bidding on Friday 13th September and will run until Monday evening 16th.

The Loughriscouse herd was founded in 2008 by husband and wife team Harry and Heather Heron, and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Their cattle are successful on the show circuit, and in particular Balmoral Show where a number of accolades have been achieved including Reserve Supreme Champion on more than one occassion.

The 2024 Male and Reserve Supreme Champion is the current stock bull in the herd Falleninch Sancerre.

A fully detailed preview will follow closer to the sale with all presale enquiries to Harry Heron 07860 505459