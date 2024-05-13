Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual general meeting of Macra na Feirme took place in Farnham Estate, Co Cavan on Saturday 11 May 2024. This AGM was celebrated in Marcra's eightieth year.

The AGM was a well attended event with 82 delegates registered, this made for good debate and discussions throughout the day.

The celebrations continued into the night with over 160 members and friends sitting down to an exceptional banquet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macra president Ms Elaine Houlihan said: “At our AGM each year we see changes in our board with new board members elected by our delegates, I would like to welcome Josephine O’Neill as our new national chairperson, Stephanie Blewitt as our National secretary, Hugh Brown as our new Treasurer, Andrew Dunne and Shane Dolphin as new board members.”

Andrew Dunne, vice chairperson, Paddy Jordan, Leinster vice president, Aishling O'Keeffe, Munster vice president, Elaine Houlihan, national president, Josephine O’Neill, national chairperson, Stephanie Blewitt, national secretary, Robert Lally, North West vice president, Shane Dolphin, board member, and Hugh Brown, national treasurer. Picture: Macra

In welcoming our new board members, Elaine went on to thank all of our outgoing board members and former national county representatives.

She said: “I cannot thank enough our members who so freely give of their time, who are the lifeblood of our organisation and who have kept the wheels on the wagon for the last 80 years.”

2023 was a financially challenging year for Macra as it was indeed for many organisations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having said that, plans are in place to ensure the financial sustainability of Macra.

Robert Lally, North West vice president, Aishling O'Keeffe, Munster vice president and Paddy Jordan, Leinster vice president. Picture: Macra

The majority of the deficit that was experienced by Macra in 2023 was historical in nature.

Elaine went on to thank Cavan Macra for arranging the AGM in the lovely Farnham estate.

She said: “We could have not been made more welcome, nothing was too big an ask for either Cavan Macra or the hotel.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The AGM was kindly sponsored by Lakelands Dairies, Elaine said: “Without the support of friends such as Lakelands, it would not be possible to run AGMs and other events at the high standards that they are ran, this is the continuation of a relationship between Macra and Lakelands.”