Magill Family Charity Threshing Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) would like to thank brothers Robert, Martin, and Shaun Magill who recently organised a Charity Threshing Day at the family farm in Kilwaughter, Larne to raise funds in memory of family friend, Joanne Henderson, for the local charity.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks also to Mrs Magill, daughter Anne-Marie, and the ladies who provided refreshments, as well as Jack Millar & Son Contractors who kindly gave their time to cut the corn on the day.

The Magill family would like to acknowledge their neighbours and friends who helped make the day a great success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured are the Magill brothers, Jack Millar, and neighbours proudly presenting a cheque for £1,650 to NICHS Community Fundraiser, Valerie Saunders. Some further donations brought the grand total raised to £1,690.