Magill Family Charity Threshing Day
Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) would like to thank brothers Robert, Martin, and Shaun Magill who recently organised a Charity Threshing Day at the family farm in Kilwaughter, Larne to raise funds in memory of family friend, Joanne Henderson, for the local charity.
Thanks also to Mrs Magill, daughter Anne-Marie, and the ladies who provided refreshments, as well as Jack Millar & Son Contractors who kindly gave their time to cut the corn on the day.
The Magill family would like to acknowledge their neighbours and friends who helped make the day a great success.
Pictured are the Magill brothers, Jack Millar, and neighbours proudly presenting a cheque for £1,650 to NICHS Community Fundraiser, Valerie Saunders. Some further donations brought the grand total raised to £1,690.