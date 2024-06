Markethill Livestock Cattle Sale Report 4 June

Markethill livestock cattle sale report for Tuesday June 4.

An entry 75 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 4th June maintained a very firm trade with beef bred cows to £244 for 760k AA at £1860 from a Newry farmer followed by £224 for 660k at £1480 from a Warrenpoint producer. Main trade for good quality cows from £200 to £223 per 100 kilos. Fleshed friesians sold from £147 to £157 per 100 kilos. Second quality from £130 to £140 and the plainer types from £105 to £115 per 100 kilos.