Marts: High demand for cattle at Lisahally Mart, store bullocks selling to 310ppk
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
K Smith £1430/610kg £1370/580kg J Foster £1260/530kg £1190/540kg D Feeney £1110/400kg £990/320kg £930/350kg £800/280kg £760/300kg L Hunt £1090/460kg £1010/420kg £950/380kg C Hall £1070/470kg £950/440kg P Robinson £990/340kg £940/320kg £900/310kg J Conway £870/340kg £840/330kg £790/310kg and D Gamble £770/310kg.
Heifers
W Smyth £1580/520kg £1340/470kg £1250/460kg £1130/450kg J McGuinness £1540/560kg £1290/480kg £1140/450kg £1110/440kg £1010/410kg G Wilson £1130/450kg £1050/420kg D Beattie £1080/420kg £1060/420kg £900/430kg £850/350kg M Smyth £910/380kg £890/370kg £800/340kg S Hyndman £820/330kg D McElhatton £720/320kg £720/340kg and P Curry £720/330kg.
Fat cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
R Wallace £1732/710kg £1722/730kg £1689/710kg £1664/650kg £1516/790kg K Smith £1420/570kg £1350/560kg and P Robinson £1370/580kg £1260/540kg.
Sheep
A smashing trade this week with fat lambs making £200/27.5kg, lighter lambs £178/21kg and fat ewes £200.
Lambs
I Young £200/27.5kg A Olphert £194/25kg W O'Hara £194/27.5kg J McClelland £190/24kg M Whiteside £184/25kg A Olphert £184/25kg J Magee £180/22kg K Robinson £180/33kg £175/27.5kg P McNicholl £180/25kg R Deery £180/22.5kg K Fyffe £179/22.5kg G Lynch £178/21kg H Deery £177/22.5kg S Porter £177/23.5kg P Brolly £174/26kg J Magee £173/22kg D Simpson £173/21.5kg P Deeney £172/21kg W OHara £172/22.5kg G Reilly £171/21kg S Dunlop £170/20.5kg £160/20kg J Magee £168/20.5kg R Hutchinson £164/20.5kg F O'Kane £162/20.5kg £160/20kg and S McMurray £160/20kg.
Ewes
P Anderson £200 M Whiteside £180 K Bryson £180 J Magee £174 M Hanna £174 £160 P Brolly £172 A Olphert £170 H Deery £168 R Hutchinson £166 D Simpson £164 M Smyth £164 and J Conn £160.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.