Moneymore WI supports local business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Moneymore WI recently had a meeting with a difference when they visited McKees Butchers in Maghera.

Thirty six members were welcomed by Paul Gibson, who gave a very interesting history of the business. McKees is a fourth generation family company, which was founded in 1898. They produce an extensive range of 140 unique products, with everything being made on site. The best seller is their award-winning scotch egg, of which they make 12,500 per week!

After a delicious tasting session of a range of McKees products, there was a demonstration of the various cuts of meat. This was followed by a tour of the factory, following the production process right through to packing and distribution. It was fascinating to see every aspect of production, from the ingredients used to the machinery involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As usual, no WI trip would be complete without a little retail therapy in McKees shop, where the full range of products available could really be appreciated.