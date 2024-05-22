Moneymore WI supports local business
Thirty six members were welcomed by Paul Gibson, who gave a very interesting history of the business. McKees is a fourth generation family company, which was founded in 1898. They produce an extensive range of 140 unique products, with everything being made on site. The best seller is their award-winning scotch egg, of which they make 12,500 per week!
After a delicious tasting session of a range of McKees products, there was a demonstration of the various cuts of meat. This was followed by a tour of the factory, following the production process right through to packing and distribution. It was fascinating to see every aspect of production, from the ingredients used to the machinery involved.
As usual, no WI trip would be complete without a little retail therapy in McKees shop, where the full range of products available could really be appreciated.
Thank you to Paul and McKees for hosting a really enjoyable and informative event.