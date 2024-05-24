Muckamore Womens Institute May meeting

By Jennifer JohnstonContributor
Published 24th May 2024, 16:54 BST
Muckamore WI met on Thursday May 2 in the Parish Centre, Railway Street, Antrim.

President Elizabeth McConnell welcomed everyone and introduced speaker, Kathryn Cunningham.

Kathryn runs an online company, The Present Tree, selling all kinds of trees and plants which are gift wrapped and delivered to the recipitant. These trees can be purchased for any special occasion from thepresenttree.com.

Esther McCourt proposed the vote of thanks.

The monthly competition for "a small houseplant" was won by Elizabeth Clyde, 2nd Elizabeth McConnell and 3rd Joyce Litghgo.

The birthday girl was Mari Johnston.

Muckamore WI had a very successful area meeting. Eleanor Beresford won the cushion cover from re-cycled material and Myra Hutchinson was third. Deborah McNabney won the experienced Cookery and Jennifer Johnston was 2nd in novice cookery. Joan Hamilton, Myra Hutchinson and Jennifer Johnston won the Morton Trophy for baking. Congratulations to everyone.

The meeting concluded with the Countrywoman's Song.

