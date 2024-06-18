New NAAC standard terms and conditions for contractors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC) has launched new Terms and Conditions for members, in conjunction with Chattertons Solicitors.The aim is to give farmers and contractors confidence in the contracting agreement, and to provide both parties with details of operational and payment terms.

NAAC CEO Jill Hewitt said: "We appreciate that this is a new concept for many contractors and farmers, where all business has been conducted verbally.

"However, there are very few service industries that you don't have to agree to terms and conditions before proceeding. This will just put those verbal agreements on a more professional footing."

The terms have been written by NAAC solicitors, Chattertons, and need to be used in conjunction with an NAAC member’s work specification sheet (front sheet). This includes details of the operation, price and terms of payment.

A customer can expect that this front sheet will be completed for each job and sent across to them for signature before work commences.

Anna Horrell, Head of Corporate and Partner at Chattertons added: "Verbal agreements can be legally enforceable so it is important to have written terms and conditions to let your customers know what they can expect from your business and to help protect you from unexpected situations which could arise.

"If your terms are unclear this can cause miscommunication and lead to disappointed expectations and issues for your customers."

The terms are not compulsory for use by NAAC members.