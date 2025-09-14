Pedigree Texels in demand at Enniskillen
Andrew Follis, Greenogue Flock claimed the top spot for a Shearling Ram both in the Shearling Ram line-up and the top priced Shearling Ram for Greenogue Hitman. This Teiglum Goldstar son out of a Sportsmans Cannonball ewe sold for 1340gns.Judge Graham Rodgers 3rd place exhibit from Marcus Johnston, Killarbran Flock was next to catch the buyers’ eye at 1200gns. Killarbran Hotshot is a Seaforde Egyptian Warrior out of a Sportsmans Deal Breaker sired dam. It was Mr Rodgers 2nd place Shearling Ram from Craig Cowan, with Owenskerry Hulk, who was the next favourite, a Garvetagh Hill Falcon son out of a Teiglum Cinnamon daughter, selling at 1000gns.
Leading the way in the Ram Lambs was Alistair Breen’s Drumderg Farmcare Reserve Champion, a homebred Haribo son out of a Mullan Eureka daughter, this lamb saw the hammer drop at 2080gns. Marcus Johnston’s Killarbran exhibit, Killarbran Istanbul, a March born Sadlerhead Fury son out of a Sportsmans Cnnaon Ball dam was the next top price selling at 1500gns. Geoffrey Cathcart came in close behind at 1400gns for his Drumderg Gypsy King son out of a Lakeview Dirty Dancer sired dam, Carnview Invictus. Ram Lambs were in demand with 41% reaching 4 figure sums.
Other Leading Prices
Murray Annett 920gns; 900gns;
A Breen 1300gns; 900gns
G Rankin 1100gns; 1100gns; 980gns; 920gns
G Cathcart 1380gns; 1020gns
A Liggett 1350gns; 1080gns
F&A Watson 1020gns
N Watson 900gns
B Hanthorn 1350gns; 1080gns; 920gns
Farmcare/TopFlock Championship
Shearling Ram Class
1. A Follis Greenogue
2. Craig Cowan Owenskerry
3. Marcus Johnston Killarbran
Ram lamb Class
1. Adrian Liggett Corbo
2. Alistair Breen Drumderg
3. Fredi and Alfie Watson Lisbeg
4. Brian Hanthorn Mullan
5. Geoffrey Cathcart Carnview
6. Gary Rankin Garvetagh Hill
Champion: A Liggett Corbo
Reserve Champion: A Breen Drumderg
The NI Texel Club have further sales coming up with Swatragh 17th September; Hilltown 19th September; Ballymena 22nd September; Lisahally 25th September; Dungannon 25th September; Beattie Livestock Omagh 3rd october and Ballymena Harvest 20th October. For further information contact Club Secretary on 07791679112.Catalogues available for download www.texel.uk.