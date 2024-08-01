Plough Fest success at The Plough Hillsborough

By Lawrence DuffyContributor
Published 1st Aug 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 11:22 BST
Plough Fest at The Plough Hillsborough.Plough Fest at The Plough Hillsborough.
Plough Fest at The Plough Hillsborough.
The sun shone last weekend at a packed Plough Fest held at The Plough in Hillsborough to celebrate the Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market in the village.

The family fun day featured live music and a BBQ, kids face-painting as well as host of other activities and entertainment.

Related topics:Hillsborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.