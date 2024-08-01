Plough Fest success at The Plough Hillsborough
The sun shone last weekend at a packed Plough Fest held at The Plough in Hillsborough to celebrate the Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market in the village.
The family fun day featured live music and a BBQ, kids face-painting as well as host of other activities and entertainment.
